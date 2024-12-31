ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

There is a lot of Mountain West basketball to follow on New Year's Eve. This game is not the most intriguing one on the board, but then again, the Mountain West has been full of surprises this season, and usually contains a number of head-turning results each year, so you can't completely dismiss a game or a team in this conference. It will be fascinating to see, both on a loaded Tuesday schedule and into 2025, if the underdogs can punch above their weight once again and create chaos in this league.

We just saw Wyoming knock off Nevada as a +220 moneyline underdog this past Saturday. We saw San Jose State, as a 9.5-point underdog, take Boise State to the final horn, missing a chance to tie at the buzzer in a two-point loss. We just saw San Diego State blow an 18-point lead at home in a shocking loss to Utah State. We aren't even in January yet. The conference season is young, and the Mountain West has delivered a lot of drama and theater. Does that mean Fresno State will put up a fight at home versus New Mexico?

At first glance, this game seems to be straightforward. New Mexico surged to an early 39-18 lead at Colorado State and comfortably dispatched the Rams in Fort Collins. New Mexico looks like a good team with NCAA Tournament-level quality. The Lobos' win over UCLA earlier in the season just keeps looking better and better with each good win UCLA produces. The Bruins just defeated Gonzaga, and they have a road win at Oregon. UNM will benefit a lot on Selection Sunday from that UCLA victory. The Lobos, when everything is working well, can be scary good under coach Richard Pitino. If one was to identity the top three teams in the Mountain West so far this season, New Mexico would be one. Utah State and San Diego State would be the other two, with Boise State having a case for being in the conversation as well.

Fresno State just got handled fairly easily by an average UNLV squad a few days ago. The Bulldogs might be the worst non-Air Force team in the Mountain West right now. Air Force is the worst team, but Fresno State might be closer to the Falcons than to the rest of the conference. It will be interesting to see if Fresno State can improve itself the way San Jose State has done so far this season. San Jose State was awful in early November but has made real improvements. Fresno State looks bad at the moment and has to push itself to raise the bar and see if it can become a significantly better basketball team. A home game versus New Mexico will take the measure of where the Bulldogs stand going into 2025.

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico built a 21-point lead at Colorado State. CSU is a much, much better team than Fresno State. It would not be shocking at all to see UNM win by 25.

Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico has a few games every season in which it plays around and does not remain task-oriented. A trip to Fresno on New Year's Eve could be a perfect letdown spot for the Lobos, who are favored by more than 15 points. That's a lot of points, even for a good team. Fresno State just has to play moderately close to cover.

We are leaning to Fresno State but don't trust the Bulldogs, a bad team, to get it done. Therefore, you should pass or at least wait for a live in-game bet.

Final New Mexico-Fresno State Prediction & Pick: Fresno State +15.5