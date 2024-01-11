Finally, a new Star Trek film update.

Andor's Toby Haynes is set to direct a new Star Trek film starring Chris Pine.

Paramount is developing it and has Seth Grahame-Smith punching up the script, Variety reports.

Not much is known about the upcoming picture, except it will be an origin story and take place decades before the 2009 J.J. Abrams film.

As for Haynes, he directed six episodes of Andor that starred Diego Luna. Additionally, he was behind the popular Black Mirror episode USS Callister, which had a USS Enterprise-inspired theme.

This will be the fourth installment of the rebooted films. It's described as the final chapter by the studio and will more than likely pick up after the crash of the Enterprise in the last film.

It aligns with the movies Star Trek 2009, Star Trek Into Darkness, and 2016's Star Trek Beyond.

Star Trek has been going strong even though a major motion picture hasn't been released. Paramount+ features shows like Picard and Strange New Worlds, each receiving good reviews and ratings, Deadline reports.

Smith is known as a novelist for books such as Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and for writing The Lego Batman Movie.

No dates have been reported for production for the new Star Trek 4. However, it gives fans something to look forward to as more developments happen.