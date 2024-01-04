Star Trek movies boldly go to Max, but leave a few at Paramount+.

Ten out of the 13 Star Trek movies are leaving Paramount+ and are moving to Max, Comicbook.com reported.

The first 10 Star Trek films are migrating to Max, but the so-called Kelvin Timeline reboot movies led by Chris Pine will stay on Paramount+. While this can be frustrating to Trekkies, it's standard practice for the films. The first 10 all moved together since they more or less follow a chronological order, while the three reboots function as a different unit.

Star Trek: Original, Next Generation, Kelvin

One way around this frustration is to buy physical copies of the movies. Unfortunately, physical media such as Blu-rays and DVDs are starting to disappear from stores. However, Paramount recently remastered the Star Trek: The Original Series movies (these are the ones with William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy playing Capt. James T. Kirk and First Officer and Science Officer Spock, respectively). These are currently available in 4K UHD.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation films (these are the ones with Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and First Officer William Riker, respectively) were also remastered in 4K UHD last year. The newest and rebooted Star Trek movies (the ones with Pine and Zachary Quinto as Kirk and Spock, respectively) were remastered earlier in 2019.

Interestingly, if you're not a Trekkie, the rebooted films are called the Kelvin Timeline is named that way due to the destruction of the USS Kelvin (where Pine's Kirk was born) which altered the established history of the previous Star Trek movies.

The 10 movies that have moved to Max are:

From The Original Series:

1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture (the new Director's Edition has also moved)

1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

1984's Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

1986's Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

1989's Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

1991's Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

From The Next Generation:

1994's Star Trek Generations

1996's Star Trek: First Contact

1998's Star Trek: Insurrection

2002's Star Trek: Nemesis

The Kelvin Timeline movies remaining on Paramount+ are:

2009's Star Trek

2013's Star Trek Into Darkness

2016's Star Trek Beyond

A fourth Star Trek in the Kelvin Timeline was supposed to be released in 2023. However, Paramount removed it from its slate when Matt Shakman moved on to direct Marvel's Fantastic Four movie. Star Pine also dashed hopes for a Star Trek 4, having said in an interview that he hasn't even seen the script for it.

Another rumored Star Trek film in development is that of Quentin Tarantino's version. The director's version, which he wrote, was supposed to be a “gangster” movie set in space with the typical high-octane violence expected from a Tarantino film. Paramount did not greenlight this version.

However, a Star Trek film will be coming soon. It's not from The Next Generation or even a reboot following the Kelvin Timeline. It will be the Michelle Yeoh-led Star Trek: Section 31, a spinoff from the current Star Trek: Discovery series which will premiere its fifth and final season in April.