Summer is in full swing and so are these new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this month of July 2023! Check out what awaits you this month and read about our recommended shows to watch for this month on Netflix. Without further ado, here we go!

New to Netflix this Month (July 2023)

July 1

Bridesmaids

Monster Trucks

Ride on Time Season 5

Thank You for Your Service

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Warm Bodies

White House Down

July 2

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 3 Reunion

July 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

Little Angel Volume 3

July 4

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

The King Who Never Was

July 5

Wham!

Back to 15 Season 2

My Happy Marriage

Rebelión

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 2

July 6

Gold Brick

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 1 – LA's hottest defense attorney is back again. Mickey and his signature Lincoln Continental are now super popular, and this new season will have Mickey choosing between multiple high-profile cases.



Cash

Wake Up, Carlo!

Falso Amor

July 7

Hack My Home

The Out-Laws – What would you do if you suspect your future in-laws are actually a group of outlaws? They're in town this weekend for your wedding, but they're also robbing the bank you're working from! Would you stand by your decision to marry and accept your outlaw in-laws into your life, or will you call things off?



Fatal Seduction –

July 8

The Tutor

July 9

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 1

July 10

Unknown: Killer Robots

Storybots: Answer Time Season 2

July 11

Nineteen to Twenty

Vivarium

July 12

Quarterback

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 – 5 new episodes of destructive fighting arrives on Netflix, as the fate of humanity hangs in the balance at the humor of the gods.



Mr. Car and the Knights Templar

July 13

Survival of the Thickest – After a tough breakup with her long-time partner, Mavis Beaumont tries to put her life back together and find more success in her styling business.



– After a tough breakup with her long-time partner, Mavis Beaumont tries to put her life back together and find more success in her styling business. Sonic Prime Season 2 – Join Sonic and Shadow as they try to find a way to save both of their worlds. If this show made you itchy to play Sonic, then check out Sonic Origins Plus and Sonic Superstars.



Burn the House Down

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – The animated film that beat Avatar: Way of the Water in theaters is finally on Netflix. Watch Puss in Boots and join him in his swashbuckling adventures in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.



July 14

Bird Box: Barcelona – An expansion of the hit Bird Box film, Bird Box: Barcelona tells a story from a different perspective from the same world where mysterious, demonic entities drive people insane and push them towards self-inflicted harm roaming the world.



– An expansion of the hit Bird Box film, Bird Box: Barcelona tells a story from a different perspective from the same world where mysterious, demonic entities drive people insane and push them towards self-inflicted harm roaming the world. Five Star Chef

Love Tactics 2

Too Hot To Handle Season 5 – It's Season 5 for the hit reality TV series where hot bachelors and bachelorettes have to abstain from sex if they want to win the ultimate cash prize.



July 15

Kohrra

July 16

Ride Along

July 17

Unknown: Cave of Bones

July 19

The Deepest Breath

The (Almost) Legends

July 20

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 – A new season of a story about sisterly friendships arrives on Netflix.



– A new season of a story about sisterly friendships arrives on Netflix. Supa Team 4

July 21

They Cloned Tyrone

July 24

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

Dew Drop Diaries – A new series about fairies arriving for children as part of Netflix Jr. specials coming to Netflix this month.



July 25

Sintonia Season 4

July 26

Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 1

July 27

Paradise

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders –

Happiness for Beginners – Can you find love in a group camping trip with strangers – immediately after a bad breakup?



– Can you find love in a group camping trip with strangers – immediately after a bad breakup? The Witcher Season 3, Volume 2 – Catch some of Henry Cavill's final episodes as the Witcher Geralt in Season 3 Volume 2 of The Witcher series on Netflix.



– Catch some of Henry Cavill's final episodes as the Witcher Geralt in Season 3 Volume 2 of The Witcher series on Netflix. The Dragon Prince Season 5 – Callum, Rayla, Ezran, and Soren catch up to Claudia and Terry so that they can together thwart the nefarious plans of Aaravos for the world. Will they be able to secure a better future, or will calamity fall right in front of their eyes?



July 28

A Perfect Story

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie

D.P Season 2

The Tailor Season 2

July 31

BASTARD!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2

And that's it for all of the new shows, movies, series, and films coming to Netflix this month of July 2023. Take note of the shows coming out this weekend, because you definitely could use a break! Check out our article highlighting the shows, movies, films, and series new to Netflix this weekend for you to watch. Looking for more recommendations? Stick to ClutchPoints Entertainment for more articles on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Hulu, and more.