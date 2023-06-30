Summer is in full swing and so are these new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this month of July 2023! Check out what awaits you this month and read about our recommended shows to watch for this month on Netflix. Without further ado, here we go!
New to Netflix this Month (July 2023)
July 1
- Bridesmaids
- Monster Trucks
- Ride on Time Season 5
- Thank You for Your Service
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War
- Warm Bodies
- White House Down
July 2
- Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 3 Reunion
July 3
- Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
- Little Angel Volume 3
July 4
- Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
- The King Who Never Was
July 5
- Wham!
- Back to 15 Season 2
- My Happy Marriage
- Rebelión
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 2
July 6
- Gold Brick
- The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 1 – LA's hottest defense attorney is back again. Mickey and his signature Lincoln Continental are now super popular, and this new season will have Mickey choosing between multiple high-profile cases.
- Cash
- Wake Up, Carlo!
- Falso Amor
July 7
- Hack My Home
- The Out-Laws – What would you do if you suspect your future in-laws are actually a group of outlaws? They're in town this weekend for your wedding, but they're also robbing the bank you're working from! Would you stand by your decision to marry and accept your outlaw in-laws into your life, or will you call things off?
- Fatal Seduction –
- Seasons –
July 8
- The Tutor
July 9
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 1
July 10
- Unknown: Killer Robots
- Storybots: Answer Time Season 2
July 11
- Nineteen to Twenty
- Vivarium
July 12
- Quarterback
- Sugar Rush: The Baking Point
- Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 – 5 new episodes of destructive fighting arrives on Netflix, as the fate of humanity hangs in the balance at the humor of the gods.
- Mr. Car and the Knights Templar
July 13
- Survival of the Thickest – After a tough breakup with her long-time partner, Mavis Beaumont tries to put her life back together and find more success in her styling business.
- Sonic Prime Season 2 – Join Sonic and Shadow as they try to find a way to save both of their worlds. If this show made you itchy to play Sonic, then check out Sonic Origins Plus and Sonic Superstars.
- Burn the House Down
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – The animated film that beat Avatar: Way of the Water in theaters is finally on Netflix. Watch Puss in Boots and join him in his swashbuckling adventures in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
July 14
- Bird Box: Barcelona – An expansion of the hit Bird Box film, Bird Box: Barcelona tells a story from a different perspective from the same world where mysterious, demonic entities drive people insane and push them towards self-inflicted harm roaming the world.
- Five Star Chef
- Love Tactics 2
- Too Hot To Handle Season 5 – It's Season 5 for the hit reality TV series where hot bachelors and bachelorettes have to abstain from sex if they want to win the ultimate cash prize.
July 15
- Kohrra
July 16
- Ride Along
July 17
- Unknown: Cave of Bones
July 19
- The Deepest Breath
- The (Almost) Legends
July 20
- Sweet Magnolias Season 3 – A new season of a story about sisterly friendships arrives on Netflix.
- Supa Team 4
July 21
- They Cloned Tyrone
July 24
- Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
- Dew Drop Diaries – A new series about fairies arriving for children as part of Netflix Jr. specials coming to Netflix this month.
July 25
- Sintonia Season 4
July 26
- Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 1
July 27
- Paradise
- The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders –
- Happiness for Beginners – Can you find love in a group camping trip with strangers – immediately after a bad breakup?
- The Witcher Season 3, Volume 2 – Catch some of Henry Cavill's final episodes as the Witcher Geralt in Season 3 Volume 2 of The Witcher series on Netflix.
- The Dragon Prince Season 5 – Callum, Rayla, Ezran, and Soren catch up to Claudia and Terry so that they can together thwart the nefarious plans of Aaravos for the world. Will they be able to secure a better future, or will calamity fall right in front of their eyes?
July 28
- A Perfect Story
- Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie
- D.P Season 2
- The Tailor Season 2
July 31
- BASTARD!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2
