Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and head coach Steve Kerr have announced their support for Vice President Kamala Harris. The Golden State duo spoke about Harris's candidacy during media availability for the 2024 Paris Olympics, signaling that they plan to vote for her in November.

Per ESPN and Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Steve Kerr said of Harris's presidential bid, “Kamala Harris is a great candidate and I will support her.”

Meanwhile, Curry spoke about his support for Harris during press availability alongside former teammate and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

“Vice President Harris is trying to bring her energy to [the] campaign and hopefully, , if she's on the ticket, winning the election, like it's a big, big deal, to say the least. She represents the Bay Area. She's been, a big supporter of us. So I want to give that energy right back to her,”

He continued, evoking his participation in the Paris Olympics with Team USA.

“[I'm] just excited knowing, obviously, we're representing our country here, and this is a very, monumental next couple months for our country and the direction that we're at it. So, hopefully this is a great way to do our part to continue unifying the country with how sports brings a lot of people together. And for her in this moment, knowing what's ahead, like it's all about positive energy and optimism, knowing how divided our country is right now.”

The surge of support for Harris follows President Joe Biden announcing on Sunday afternoon that he was withdrawing from the 2024 Presidential Race in a release posted to his social media accounts. He also addressed the nation about his decision, comending Harris for her work as Vice President.

Harris, a Howard University alumna, ran for president in 2019 but withdrew her campaign in December 2019 after reportedly not having the financial resources to continue her campaign. She was then selected by Biden to be his Vice Presidential nominee in August 2020.

She's received support from several celebrities and influential figures since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee. Alongside Kerr and Curry, snigers Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grandé and Charlie XCX have showed their support for Harris's candidacy on social media. Singer John Legend and rapper Cardi B also showed support for Harris on the social media accounts, amongst other celebrities and dignitaries.

Beyoncé also showed support for Harris. Although she hasn't given a public endorsement, the music superstar approved the Harris campaign's usage of her 2016 song “Freedom” from her critically acclaimed album Lemonade.