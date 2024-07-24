Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld have officially taken their relationship public, sending fans into a frenzy, per People. On July 22, 2024, Allen shared a romantic Instagram post featuring a carousel of images that confirmed their relationship status. The centerpiece of the post was a striking photo of the couple gazing at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, with the simple caption: “Onward.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Allen (@joshallenqb)

Social Media Debut: A Declaration of Love

The Instagram post marks a significant step for Allen and Steinfeld, who had previously been discreet about their romance. The carousel of images not only includes the Parisian snapshot but also a family gathering where Steinfeld is seen with Allen’s parents and siblings. Another image captures Steinfeld casually browsing an undisclosed location, highlighting their everyday moments together.

The decision to go public with their relationship comes after several months of subtle hints and public sightings. In October 2023, Steinfeld was spotted supporting Allen at a Buffalo Bills game in London, further fueling speculation about their relationship. Earlier in the year, rumors about their romance began circulating following Allen's split from his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams. By May 2023, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Josh Allen and Steinfeld were indeed seeing each other, describing them as a “cute couple” enjoying their time together.

Balancing Fame and Football

As the couple’s relationship gains attention, both Allen and Steinfeld are busy with their professional commitments. Allen is preparing for the upcoming NFL season, with the Buffalo Bills’ first practice set to kick off at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how the Bills’ offense will perform under the new offensive coordinator, Joe Brady.

Steinfeld, on the other hand, is gearing up for her role in an untitled supernatural thriller directed by Ryan Coogler, alongside Michael B. Jordan. Her ongoing work in the Spider-Verse movies, where she voices Gwen Stacy, continues to captivate audiences. It remains to be seen whether she will attend the Bills’ first game of the season on September 8.

The couple's public acknowledgment of their relationship marks a new chapter, blending their personal and professional lives in the spotlight. As they navigate their busy schedules, fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on both Allen and Steinfeld, eager to see how their high-profile romance unfolds.