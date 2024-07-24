Hawk Tuah Girl Hailey Welch recently learned how accessible one of her favorite food items is in L.A. And she was surprised.

Audacy reported that the viral sensation sat down with KROQ’s Klein/Alley Show. While on air, she spit out details about proposals, quitting her job, and much more.

That said, one major revelation from the interview was that deep-fried pork chops aren’t very common in La La Land.

Hawk Tuah Girl learns how inaccessible deep-fried pork chops are in L.A.

The conversation about the tasty entrée started when host Kevin Klein told Welch, “Your grandmother supposedly has the world’s best deep-fried pork chops.”

“Oh yeah!” Welch replied.

“Do you know that in L.A., I don’t think they could find a deep-fried pork chop?” the host continued.

“Really?!” Haily said. “Y’all really don’t have fried pork chops here?”

Klein noted, “Good luck finding it.”

“Have you ever had a fried pork chop?” Welch asks.

“Nope,” replied Klein.

The Hawk Tuah girl was taken aback. “WHAT?!” she said.

From there, host Ally suggested she open a BBQ place in Los Angeles called Hailey’s BBQua. However, if serving some deep-fried pork chops, the star was concerned about what customers might think about what happened in the kitchen.

“They’d probably think I’d spit on it, though.”

In the interview, she also revealed an interesting proposal she got.

“I actually had a guy last week at one of my appearances propose to me with a ring pop…It’s hard to turn down,” Welch revealed.

Regarding her previous job at a spring factory, she disclosed what went down when she ultimately left due to her newfound fame.

“I really didn’t even plan to quit,” the viral sensation said. “The day I quit, I had no intention of doing it, but I was like, ‘Well, I might as well. I’m fixin’ to start traveling a whole lot.’ It’s a factory, so you got points and stuff like that you can use when you’re calling out, and I was running out of points.”

Hawk Tuah’s rise to fame

We’ve reported on Welch several times, like earlier this month when she got representation from The Penthouse.

She rose to fame from a viral clip where she offered up a sex tip during a night in Nashville where she said, “You gotta give ’em that hawk tuah.”

“The world’s gone crazy for Hailey!” The Penthouse founder Jonnie Forseter said. Yes, that’s totally true.

Now, she’s out doing podcasts, interviews, appearances, selling merch, and more. The world can’t get enough of her.

It would be amazing if Hawk Tuah Girl opened Hailey’s BBQua in L.A. and made deep-fried pork chops available in an area without them. All she’d have to do is put a disclaimer up that, no — nothing will be spit on.