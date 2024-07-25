Netflix has an exciting array of offers this August, as reported by What's On Netflix.

Starting this month, the streaming platform will host 13 shows from AMC. Lest you think that's all, it's not.

Jeff Goldblum is ‘Kaotic' as Zeus

The Jeff Goldblum-led series Kaos will premiere on Aug. 29. The series is a mythological dark comedy created by Charlie Covell for Netflix. The story follows three humans Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Ari (Leila Farzad), and Caneus (Misia Butler) who discover their connection to each other along with a long-standing ancient prophecy. As if that's not stressful enough, they also have to deal with the corrupt and arrogant gods right out of classical mythology.

Goldbulm described his character to Tudum as “complicated and charismatic, not to mention cruel.” He also credits Couvell's writing as “something spectacularly smart, surprising, unexpected, profound and deeply moving.”

Janet McTeer, who plays Zeus' wife, Hera, hopes Goldblum's king of the gods becomes scarier “the more you watch the series. Because you realize his power and what he can do, and it's just so fantastic.”

What's so scary about a tracksuit-wearing Zeus? He discovers a wrinkle on his forehead, who is convinced that his end is near and starts to get paranoid.

And he has every right to be because his one-time-friend-turned-prisoner Prometheus (Stephen Dillane) is plotting his revenge. This involves the humans who are completely unaware that they've become pawns in a celestial battle.

While Zeus contends with Prometheus, his family isn't letting up on him either. He has to deal with his cunning wife, Hera (McTeer) and his defiant son Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan). Adding to his headache — and possibly even more wrinkles — is his complicated relationship with his brothers Hades (David Thewlis) and Poseidon (Cliff Curtis).

Will you survive a haunting of 200 demons?

There's also Academy Award-nominee Lee Daniels' The Deliverance, a supernatural horror thriller film written by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum. The movie stars Andra Day, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Mo'Nique and Glenn Close.

The story follows Ebony Jackson (Day), a struggling single mother with her own personal demons, who moves into a new home for a fresh start with her family. However, strange occurrences inside the house causes Child Protective Services to visit which threatens to tear her family apart. Ebony gets locked into a battle for her life and well as those of her children. The film is based on a true story, the Latoya Ammons family possession.

The Ammons case, also known as the 200 Demons House or Demon House, was allegedly a haunting and demonic possession which occurred in Gary, Indiana in 2011.

AMC licensed 13 shows starting August, including two franchises: The Walking Dead and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe.

The Walking Dead franchise comes to Netflix

The first season of The Walking Dead – Daryl Dixon follows the titular character, played by Norman Reedus, as he washes ashore in France, where the zombie virus originated. He struggles to figure out how and why he got there. The series chronicles his journey across the broken but resilient French countryside as he hopes to make his way back home. The second season will bring back an original The Walking Dead character, Carol.

Also available are the complete eight seasons of Fear The Walking Dead. It's the second series within The Walking Dead franchise. The first three seasons serve as a prequel to the original The Walking Dead, focusing on a blended family who are just experiencing the beginnings of the zombie apocalypse. The following seasons ran concurrently with the original.

Welcome to the Immortal Universe

Netflix will host the first season of Interview With the Vampire. The series stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt. The story begins with the vampire Louis telling the story of his past life and complicated relationship with the vampire Lestat. This is the first series set in Anne Rice's Immortal Universe.

The second series of the Immortal Universe is Mayfair Witches. Netflix will stream the first season. The show is based on Anne Rice's novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The series stars Alexandra Daddario as neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding who learns that she's part of a dynasty of powerful witches haunted by a sinister spirit. Joining Daddario are Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve and Jack Huston as Lasher.

The complete three seasons of A Discovery of Witches will also start streaming in August. The British fantasy series is based on Deborah Harkness' All Souls Trilogy, named after the first book. It stars Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode as a witch (Diana) and a vampire (Matthew) who are part of a hidden world of magical creatures. Also in the cast are Alex Kingston, Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey, Malin Buska, Aiysha Hart, Owen Teale and Valerie Pettiford.

There's also the first two seasons of Dark Winds, a psychological thriller set in the 1970s based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee novel series. The series follows two Navajor Tribal Police Officers, Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) who serve the Four Corners area of the American Southwest. Season one is based on the 1978 novel Listening Woman and season two takes elements from the 1980 noveel People of Darkness.

Also available are the first two seasons of Gangs of London, a British television series that follows the story between rival gangs and other competing criminal organizations in present-day London.

We also have the complete three seasons of Into the Badlands. The series is described as both a “high-octane sci-fi martial arts series” and a “post-apocalyptic drama.” The show follows a warrior (Daniel Wu) and a young boy (Aramis Knight) who travel across a dangerous feudal land in search of enlightenment.

There's the complete two seasons of Kevin Can F**k Himself which explores the life of an unhappily married woman Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy of Schitt's Creek), who's struggling to redefine her life with her insensitive man-child of a husband, Kevin (Eric Petersen).

How do you say ‘detective' in French?

Clive Owen is Dashiell Hammet's Sam Spade or Monsieur Spade since this is set in 1963 and he's now retired to the South of France. It's a huge difference from his life as a private investigator in San Francisco. However, rumors of an old adversary in the small town of Bozouls will disrupt his peace and quiet. Six nuns are brutally murdered at a local convent. In the middle of the town's grief, secrets start to emerge and so do new leads for Spade to investigate.

Also available are the complete four seasons of Preacher. The series is based on the comic book of the same name published by DC Comics' Vertigo. It follows the story of hard-drinking, chain-smoking preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper). When he goes through a crisis of faith, he becomes “gifted” with an extraordinary power. Now he has to try to understand what this new gift is and literally look for God, together with his trigger-happy ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and his new vampire friend, Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun).

Eight episodes of the Spaghetti Western,That Dirty Black Bag, will be available to stream starting August. It follows the story of a town full of bounty hunters, bandits and bloody vendettas. It's not a Western without a corruptible sheriff with a mysterious past in Arthur McCoy (Dominic Cooper).

On the other side of things is Red Bill (Douglas Booth), a lone-wolf bounty hunter who is known for slicing his victims' heads off and placing them inside dirty black bags. As the two men's paths inevitably collide, they both learn that there are no heroes in the Wild West: it's about who's prey and who's predator.

And finally, the first season of the supernatural horror drama anthology series, The Terror is available to stream. The first season focuses on the fictionalized account of Captain Sir John Franklin's lost expedition to the Arctic from 1845 to 1848. Season one stars Jared Harris as Captain Francis Crozier, Tobias Menzies as Commander James Fitzjames, Paul Ready as Dr. Harry Goodsir and Ciarán Hinds as Franklin.

But if that's not enough (gasp!),

Check out the rest of Netflix's August lineup:

August 1

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (Season 1) Netflix Original

Borderless Fog (2024) Netflix Original

Breaking and Re-Entering (2024)

Chucky Movie Collection: Bride of Chucky (1998) Child's Play 2 (1990) Child's Play 3 (1991) Cult of Chucky (2017) Curse of Chucky (2013)

Dr. Seuss' Movie Collection: Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (2003) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (2012)

Fire Country (Season 1)

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (2024)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3) Netflix Original

Love is Blind: Mexico (Season 2) Netflix Original

Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter (2021)

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED (Season 1)

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny (Season 1)

Mon Laferte, te amo (2024) Netflix Original

Monster House (2006)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Pawn Stars (Season 15)

Red (2010)

Red 2 (2013)

Room (2015)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Star Trek: Beyond (2016)

Tarot (2024)

The Deer King (2022)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Spectacular Now (2013)

Unstable (Season 2) Netflix Original

White Chicks (2004)

World War Z (2013)

August 2

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (2024) Netflix Original

Rebel Moon Director’s Cuts (Extended, R-rated) Rebel Moon – Part One: Director’s Cut (2024) Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director’s Cut (2024)

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2024) Netflix Original

August 3

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (2024) Netflix Original

August 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 10) Netflix Original

August 6

Reminiscence (2021)

Rising Impact (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Influencer (Season 1) Netflix Original

August 7

Downtown Owl (2023)

Lolo and the Kid (2024) Netflix Original

Love Is Blind: UK (Season 1 – Episodes 1-4) Netflix Original

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (Season 1) Netflix Original

August 8

The Emoji Movie (2017)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4, Final) Netflix Original

Shahmaran (Season 2) Netflix Original

August 9

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship (Season 1) Netflix Original

Inside the Mind of a Dog (2024) Netflix Original

Mission: Cross (2024) Netflix Original

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024) Netflix Original

Pokemon Horizons: The Series (Part 3) Netflix Original

August 10

Romance in the House (Season 1) Netflix Original

August 11

Night School (2018)

August 13

Matt Rife Lucid: A Crowd Work Special (2024) Netflix Original

August 14

Daughters (2024) Netflix Original

Love Is Blind: UK (Season 1 – Episodes 5-9) Netflix Original

Robocar Poli Special: The Story of the Desert Rescue (2023)

They Shot The Piano Player (2023)

Worst Ex Ever (Season 1) Netflix Original

August 15

Average Joe (Season 1)

Backyard Wilderness (2018)

Emily in Paris (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original

August 16

First Man (2018)

Pearl (2022)

The Union (2024) Netflix Original

The Venture Bros. (Multiple Seasons)

August 19

AMC Series Collection: A Discovery of Witches (Seasons 1-3) Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Season 1) Dark Winds (Seasons 1-2) Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-8) Gangs of London (Seasons 1-2) – Coming on August 31st Interview with the Vampire (Season 1) Into the Badlands (Seasons 1-3) Kevin Can F**k Himself (Seasons 1-2) Monsieur Spade (Season 1) Preacher (Seasons 1-4) That Dirty Black Bag (Season 1) The Terror (Season 1) The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Season 1)

Cocomelon Lane (Season 2) Netflix Original

Migration (2023)

UnREAL (Seasons 1-4)

August 20

Terror Tuesday: Extreme (Season 1) Netflix Original

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair (2024) Netflix Original

August 21

Back to 15 (Season 3 – Back to 18) Netflix Original

Love Is Blind: UK (Season 1 – Episodes 10-11) Netflix Original

Nice Girls (2024) Netflix Original

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (Season 1) Netflix Original

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War (2024) Netflix Original

August 22

Baby Fever (Season 2) Netflix Original

GG Precinct (Season 1) Netflix Original

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (2024) Netflix Original

Secret Lives of Orangutans (2024) Netflix Original

August 23

Incoming (2024) Netflix Original

August 27

Untold (Volume 4 – Sign Stealer) Netflix Original

August 28

Untamed Royals (2024) Netflix Original

August 29

Chastity High (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kaos (Season 1) Netflix Original

Represent (Season 2) Netflix Original

Terminator Zero (Season 1) Netflix Original

August 30