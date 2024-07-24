Taylor Swift has made Evermore history on the “Eras” tour.

During Swift's July 23, 2024, show in Hamburg, Germany, she played a medley of “We Were Happy” and “Happiness.” The latter song is from Evermore and was the only song not played from the album yet.

With this performance, all 15 songs from the main album have been played. During this particular “Eras” tour show, Taylor Swift played three other songs from Evermore, “Champagne Problems,” “Marjorie,” and “Willow.”

The “Eras” tour features songs from almost all her albums each night. Folklore and Evermore are combined into one eight-song era during the show. The latter typically gets fewer songs, hence why it took over 100 shows to play all of the songs.

What is Evermore?

Evermore is Swift's ninth studio album and was a quick follow-up to her eighth album, Folklore. The album came out on December 11, 2020. Swift collaborated closely again with Aaron Dessner after working on Folklore together.

Folklore was released on July 24, 2020, during the pandemic. The album was nominated for several Grammys and won Album of the Year.

The album did not have any pre-release singles. “Willow” was released as a single on December 11. “No Body, No Crime” and “Coney Island” followed on January 11, 2021, and January 18, 2021, respectively.

Evermore was acclaimed by critics and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. However, it lost to Jon Batiste's We Are.

Taylor Swift and the “Eras” tour

The “Eras” tour is Swift's biggest venture to date. The tour celebrates Swift's discography by playing songs from almost all her albums.

During the tour, Swift released several albums. First were two (Taylor's Version) albums, Speak Now and 1989, and then The Tortured Poets Department. The tour celebrates other recent releases that did not get a concert tour, like Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights.

It began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. Most of 2023 was spent touring North America as Swift played the biggest stadiums. To close out the year, Swift played shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

In February 2024, Swift picked the tour up in Tokyo, Japan. She then went to Australia and Singapore before a two-month hiatus. On May 9, Swift kicked off the European leg of the “Eras” tour with a show in Nanterre, France.

Since then, Swift has been country-hopping around Europe. She just played the fourth of seven shows in Germany on July 23. After finishing up in Germany, Swift will visit Poland, Austria, and England. The European leg of the tour will conclude with five shows in London, England, at Wembley Stadium.

Once it is over, the “Eras” tour will be the biggest of all time. It will dethrone the likes of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and U2 to do so.

Additionally, to commemorate the tour, a concert film was released. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour grossed over $260 million worldwide at the box office. It is the highest-grossing concert film ever.

The concert film was filmed during Swift's six-night stay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in August 2023. Disney+ has an extended (Taylor's Version) cut of the movie on the streaming service.