The Rolling Stones have concluded their 2024 “Hackney Diamonds” tour with a [bigger] bang. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood will now have time off before embarking on whatever is next.

The final show went down at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri. They played another 20-song setlist to close out the tour.

To thank their fans, the Rolling Stones posted a message on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

“That's a wrap on the Stones Tour '24!” the post began. “A huge thank you to everyone that has come to see a show! And special thanks to all the outstanding musicians that join the Stones onstage, plus every crew member that works so hard to make this happen!”

The Rolling Stones' final show on their 2024 tour featured “Let It Bleed” as the fan-voted song. Additionally, “Street Fighting Man” was played for the second time on the tour. Overall, it was a steady show that gave the fans what they wanted.

The Rolling Stones 2024 “Hackney Diamonds” tour

The 2024 “Hackney Diamonds” tour was in support of the Rolling Stones' album of the same name. It consisted of 20 dates across North America and began on April 28, 2024, with a show in Houston, Texas. Their itinerary included shows at the biggest stadiums and a headlining show at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

While it was a short tour, this follows closely with what the Stones have been doing recently. Their “Sixty” tour in 2022 only had 16 dates. The “No Filter” tour had 58 across four legs but spanned over four years.

Perhaps the Rolling Stones' “Hackney Diamonds” tour will continue past 2024. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood are all over 77 years old, so shorter schedules are to be expected.

Hackney Diamonds is the first Rolling Stones album of original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. They released Blue and Lonesome in 2016, but that album consisted of covers.

It was also notable for being their first album since the death of Charlie Watts. In turn, the Stones collaborated with several artists, including their former bassist, Bill Wyman. Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder were all featured on the album.

To promote it, “Angry” was released as the first single from Hackney Diamonds on September 6, 2023. The Rolling Stones also released “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” later that month on September 28. On the same day as the official album's release, “Mess It Up” dropped as the album's third single.

The full setlist for the Stones' July 21, 2024 show

Below is the full setlist from the Rolling Stones' final show on their 2024 tour on July 21, 2024.

“Start Me Up”

“Get Off of My Cloud”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Angry”

“Let It Bleed” (fan-voted song)

“Street Fighting Man”

“Whole Wide World”

“Mess It Up”

“You Can't Always Get What You Want”

“You Got the Silver” (Richards on vocals)

“Little T&A” (Richards on vocals)

“Before They Make Me Run” (Richards on vocals)

“Sympathy for the Devil”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Midnight Rambler”

“Gimme Shelter”

“Paint It Black”

“Jumpin' Jack Flash”

Encore