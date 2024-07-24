Netflix has greenlit a new psychological thriller limited series titled “His & Hers”, with Tessa Thompson taking center stage. Thompson will not only star but also executive produce the project, which is adapted from Alice Feeney’s bestselling novel. The series promises to be a twisty, seductive journey into the world of mystery and suspense.

Plot and Production Details

In “His & Hers”, Tessa Thompson plays Anna, a journalist living in isolation in Atlanta. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she hears about a murder in Dahlonega, her hometown. This news pulls Anna back into the public eye and into the murky waters of the investigation. Her involvement raises suspicions, especially from Detective Jack Harper, who starts to suspect her motives.

Dee Johnson, known for her work on Fellow Travelers, The Good Wife, and ER, will serve as the showrunner and also contribute as a writer and executive producer. William Oldroyd, acclaimed for directing Eileen, will helm the first episode. The series will be a six-episode limited run, promising a tight, engaging narrative.

Tessa Thompson expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “I am beyond elated to be collaborating with a filmmaker I have long admired and an incredible team to make a fresh offering in a genre that I can never get enough of.” She also mentioned her enthusiasm for working on Feeney’s novel, highlighting her immediate connection to the project after visiting the town where the story unfolds.

Behind the Scenes

Thompson’s involvement extends beyond acting as she will also executive produce under her banner, Viva Maude. The team includes Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, and Kishori Rajan, adding to the project’s high-profile lineup. Kristen Campo from Campout Productions also joins as an executive producer.

“His & Hers” follows Thompson's impressive career in both television and film. Her roles in Westworld, Veronica Mars, and Copper showcased her versatility, while her performances in Creed and the Thor films solidified her as a leading actress in Hollywood. This new role promises to further expand her dynamic range, bringing a gripping story to Netflix audiences.

The release date for “His & Hers” remains unannounced, but anticipation is already building for this intriguing addition to Netflix’s thriller lineup.