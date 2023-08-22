Sage Steele's net worth is $1.5-$3 million. The longtime ESPN anchor has decided to leave ESPN, ending her tenure after a recent lawsuit and 16 years with the company.

Sage Steele's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $1.5-$3 million

According to most accounts, Sage Steele is worth between $1.5-$3 million in 2023. Celebrity Net Worth, CA Knowledge, and other reputable sites pin the broadcaster as having a net worth in that range. Steele's annual salary with her former employer was believed to be around $200,000 a year.

Steele is one of the most successful broadcasters of the 21st century. She is also one of the most polarizing figures in sports media.

Sage Steele: Early life

Steele was born in the Panama Canal Zone to an Army family. Her father, Gary Steele, was the first black varsity football player at West Point. Her mother is of Irish-Italian descent.

Steele's family has been very successful in the sports community. Not only has Gary Steele been inducted into the Army Sports Hall of Fame, but her brother, Chad Steele, is the senior vice president of communications for the Baltimore Ravens.

Being in a military family, Steele moved from place to place growing up. She eventually earned a degree in sports communications from Indiana University in 1995.

Sage Steele: Broadcasting career

Sage Steele quickly landed a broadcasting gig after college. She initially worked for WSBT-TV in South Bend, Indiana. She stayed in Indiana for her next gig with WISH-TV, this time being a sports anchor/reporter in Indianapolis.

Steele's impressive abilities in front of a camera quickly allowed her to move up the ranks in the sports journalism industry. Steele moved to Florida in 1998 to work at WFTS and Fox Sports Florida. Steele then served as a Ravens beat reporter for six years before getting her big break in the industry.

She joined ESPN in 2007. During her extended career with the company, she has hosted prominent shows, including SportsCenter and NBA Countdown. She has also contributed to shows including SportsNation, First Take, and Mike & Mike in the Morning.

Come 2021, Steele's relationship with ESPN had begun to sour. During a podcast with former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, Steele made remarks regarding her beliefs on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Barack Obama's race, and women who she believes dress too provocatively. ESPN suspended Steele for her comments.

Because her statements were made off-the-job, Steele filed a lawsuit against ESPN. She claimed ESPN had treated her unfairly after her suspension and that they had reduced her role in an effort to phase her out. ESPN eventually offered Steele $501k to settle.

On Aug. 15, Steele announced she had decided to leave ESPN, citing a desire to more freely exercise her first amendment rights. Her departure leaves fans wondering what Steele's next step will be in her career. It also comes at a time in which ESPN has reduced costs by laying off numerous prominent names. Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, and many more have been let go over the last few weeks.

Life update.

Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely. I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!#SteeleStrong — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) August 15, 2023

Steele was also in the news this week for her comments on Barbara Walters. Steele claimed that while in the backstage at “The View” in 2014, Walters elbowed and pushed her into a trash can.

Sage Steele has been in a lot of controversies in recent years. Still, she is a very well-known broadcaster and has had a long and impressive career. Were you surprised by her net worth?