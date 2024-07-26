Hulu's most anticipated returning show is Only Murders in the Building's fourth season, TV Guide reported.

But by no means is it the only show coming back. There's season two of Reasonable Doubt. The legal drama follows successful Los Angeles defense lawyer Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) as she navigates her cases as well as separating from her husband Lewis (McKinley Freeman). A former client, Damon Cooke (Michael Ealy), reappears having recently been released from prison.

While Jax is still on a healing journey after what happened in the first season, one of her best friends admits to her that she killed her husband in self-defense. However, prosecutors are suspicious so Jax calls on defense attorney Corey Cash, played by Morris Chestnut because she's going to need all the help she can get.

Returning with Corinealdi for season two are Freeman, Tim Jo as Daniel, Angela Grovey as Krystal, Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser and Aderinsola Olabode as Naima. New additions along with Chestnut are Essence Atkins as Dr. Brandy Michaels, Melissa Ponzio as Lucy Wargo, Vaughn W. Hebron as Adrian Hunter and Kandi Burruss as Eboni Phillips.

Only Murders in Hollywood?

The four-time Emmy-winning Only Murders in the Building will premiere Aug. 27. The series was nominated for 21 Emmys, the third most nods after FX's Shōgun (25) and The Bear (23). The nominations include outstanding casting, lead actors for Steve Martin and Martin Short, lead actress for Selena Gomez, supporting actor for Paul Rudd, supporting actress for Meryl Streep, guest actor for Matthew Broderick, guest actress for recent Academy Award winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph and comedy series.

The show has three first-time Emmy nominees: Gomez (as an actress; her previous nods were as producer), Rudd and Randolph.

The series, created by Martin and John Hoffman, focuses on three strangers played by Martin, Short and Gomez who all share an interest in listening to true crime podcasts. They become friends in the course of investigating suspicious murders at the Arconia, their Upper West Side apartment building. They end up creating a podcast about these cases which they call, Only Murders in the Building.

The fourth season has the podcasting trio pick up where the third season left off after the incident between Charles' (Martin) stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). As the three podcasters wonder whether it was she or Charles who was the intended victim, they end up going to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is about to make a movie based on their podcast.

Do you know how to run Baywatch-style?

Aug. 28 is the premiere of the documentary After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun. The four-part doc's logline describes it as “a nostalgic and insightful exploration of ‘Baywatch,' the cultural phenomenon that defined an era, and an unprecedented look into the stars who brought the world's most famous lifeguards to life. Through dozens of new cast interviews and never-before-seen footage, this docuseries unpacks how the show captured the mythology of California’s beach culture, set physical beauty standards for an entire generation, and capitalized on the adage ‘sex sells.'”

The docuseries includes interviews from dozens of former cast members such as Nicole Eggert, Carmen Electra, Billy Warlock, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, David Chokachi, Jeremy Jackson, Traci Bingham, Erika Eleniak, Michael Newman, Michael Berk and Douglas Schwartz. There's one very prominent name missing from that list, star and executive producer David Hasselhoff. However, as the actor has reportedly been interviewed for Baywatch: The Documentary, he might show up here too.

Baywatch ran for 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001. Hasselfhoff also starred in the spinoff Baywatch Nights. There have been three direct-to-video films, 1995's Baywatch the Movie: Forbidden Paradise, 1998's Baywatch: White Thunder at Glacier Bay and 2003's Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding. A movie remake starring Dwayne Johnson in Hasselhoff's role (Mitch Buchanon) and Zac Efron in David Charvet's (Matt Brody) was released in 2017.

The show is most famous for “Baywatch running.” This refers to the numerous scenes, especially in the opening credits, of the cast members running across the beach in slow motion, usually in their trademark red lifeguard suits. This trope is almost exclusively associated with the show and is the scene most referenced in parodies.

Check out the rest of Hulu's August lineup:

August 1

Billion Dollar Wreck: Complete Season 1

Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Cam: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden (Dubbed) Eps #450 – 461

The Banger Sisters (2002)

The Beach (2000)

Because I Said So (2007)

Brothers McMullen (1995)

Casino (1995)

Drumline (2002)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Eragon (2006)

Flubber (1997)

Fool's Gold (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)

The Guardian (2006)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

In Time (2011)

John Carter (2012)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Knocked Up (2007)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Marley & Me (2008)

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Midway (2019)

Muppets from Space (1999)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Random Hearts (1999)

Robots (2005)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

Son-in-Law (1993)

Stay (2005)

Tron: Legacy (2010)

Welcome Home (2018)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

August 2

The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco (2013)

The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber (2015)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

August 3

Suitable Flesh (2023)

August 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

August 5

Impractical Jokers: Complete Season 8

August 7

Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1

NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: 2-Episode Series Premiere (Subbed)

The Zone: Survival Mission: 3-Episode Season 3 Premiere (Subbed)

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

August 8

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Complete Season 2

Blackout: Complete Season 1A (Dubbed)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1

Presidents at War: Complete Season 1

The World Wars: Complete Season 1

Top Shot: Complete Season 3

Unsolved: Complete Season 3

A Piece of Cake (2021)

Epic Tails (2022)

Food, Inc. 2 (2023)

August 9

Billy Wayne Davis: Testify (2022)

Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses (2020)

Greg Warren: The Salesman (2023)

Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby (2023)

Kelsey Cook: The Hustler (2023)

Chief of Station (2024)

August 10

Greta (2019)

August 11

Beautiful Disaster (2023)

August 12

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5

August 13

The Woman King (2022)

August 14

Tyrant: Complete Season 1 (Subbed and Dubbed)

La Chimera (2023)

August 15

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 5

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2

Build It Bigger: Complete Season 1

Cake Boss: Complete Season 16

Cake Wars: Complete Season 2

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 5

Curb Appeal: Complete Season 26

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 14 and 15

Deadly Women: Complete Seasons 12 and 13

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 6 and 7

Family by the Ton: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 4 and 6

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 4

NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 5

Tanked: Complete Seasons 11 and 12

The Last Alaskans: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Season 1

Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 7

Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

WWE Smack Talk: Complete Season 1

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 2

Boy in the Walls (2023)

Smile (2022)

August 16

Accidental Texan (2023)

Beta Male (Kumail Nanjiani) (2013)

Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Andrew Santino) (1987)

Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Donald Glover) (2010)

Immaculate (2024)

Thank You Very Cool (Nick Kroll) (2011)

Tongue Untied (Wanda Sykes) (2003)

August 19

OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere

August 20

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1

Agent Recon (2024)

August 21

High School Return of a Gangster: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Stress Positions (2024)

August 22

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 1

Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal: Complete Season 1

Deadly Alibi: Complete Season 1

Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere

WWE Rivals: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

August 23

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 5

Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper (2024)

The Dive (2023)

Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows (2020)

Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life (2020)

Mike Vecchione: The Attractives (2023)

Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent) (2023)

Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman (2023)

August 24

FX's The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere

August 25

The Courier (2021)

Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 1A

August 26

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Seasons 3 and 4

August 27

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere

Chaos Walking (2021)

August 28

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries

Blackout: Complete Season 1A

The Villain of Romance Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

August 29

Gold Medal Families

History's Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 4

Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man: Docuseries Premiere

Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg (2023)

The Duff (2015)

August 30