The upcoming Young Sheldon spin-off, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, will bring back familiar faces.

Montana Jordan, who will reprise his role of Georgie in the spin-off, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord will all return in the spin-off. They played Mary Cooper, Meemaw, and Missy Cooper, respectively.

This is an exciting development for fans of the series. However, Variety notes that they are all returning as guest stars. That means that they will not be in the series as regulars.

As for Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain Armitage in Young Sheldon, it is unknown if he will return.

“I hope so,” Chuck Lorre said at the Television Critics Association press tour. “We're going slowly on this. There's a learning curve for us. But, you know, Georgie's mother and sister and grandmother are very much part of this world.”

What is Young Sheldon?

Young Sheldon is a spin-off of The Big Bang theory centered around Sheldon Cooper. Jim Parsons played the character in the original CBS sitcom (created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady).

The prequel series depicts Sheldon's early life in East Texas. He goes through high school and college in the series before heading off to Caltech in the series finale. That puts him on a collision course with his eventual Big Bang Theory fate.

Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts starred in Young Sheldon. Emily Osment eventually joined the cast for Seasons 6 and 7.

While Parsons does not play Sheldon in the series, he narrated all seven seasons of it. He also executive-produced the series and appeared in the finale as the grown-up Sheldon.

Young Sheldon ran from September 25, 2017, to May 16, 2024. After seven seasons and 141 episodes, the sitcom came to an end. Luckily, fans will not have to wait long to see a continuation, as a spin-off is coming.

What is Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage about?

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage is the first spin-off from Young Sheldon. Montana Jordan and Emily Osment will reprise their roles as Georgie and Mandy, respectively.

The spin-off was announced in early 2024 as Young Sheldon's final season began. It will be a return to the multi-cam sitcom style similar to The Big Bang Theory.

While specific plot details are unclear, the series will presumably follow Georgie and Mandy as they continue their journey as young parents. In Young Sheldon, they get pregnant, and Mandy gives birth to their baby, Connie (aka “CeeCee”).

They also got married in Young Sheldon, which means that Georgie and Mandy could be looking to build a life of their own in the spin-off. At the end of Young Sheldon, George Cooper (Lance Barber) dies. That will surely weigh on Georgie, who has to act as the man of the Cooper household now while also raising a child of his own.

If nothing else, the spin-off will hopefully fill in the blanks for some Young Sheldon characters. There is still some time before the events of The Big Bang Theory, and fans will want to see where the Cooper family ends up.