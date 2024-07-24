The upcoming Young Sheldon spin-off, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, has recast a key role.

TVLine is reporting that the upcoming spin-off has cast Dougie Baldwin as Connor in a series regular role. This means that Joseph Apollonio, who originally played the part in Young Sheldon Season 6, has been recast for the Young Sheldon spin-off.

Baldwin is no stranger to the Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon co-creator Chuck Lorre, starring in his Netflix comedy Disjointed.

Connor is the younger brother of Mandy (Emily Osment) in the series. He will join the McAllister family, which also features Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones).

Per the character breakdown, Connor is labeled “a talented oddball with musical prowess who still lives with his parents.” It adds that he is “coddled by his mother, Audrey, and hassled by his father, Jim, Connor doesn't fit in — even in his own family.”

TVLine's report included another casting. Jessie Prez has been cast as Ruben, a long-time employee at Jim's tire store. He is “less than enthusiastic about the shop's newest hire: Jim's son-in-law, Georgie.”

What is Young Sheldon?

Young Sheldon is the inaugural spin-off of The Big Bang Theory. It depicts the early life of Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage in his younger years) as the boy genius navigates high school and college.

Jim Parsons made the role iconic in The Big Bang Theory. He returned for the prequel spin-off as a producer and the series' narrator. Additionally, Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprised their Big Bang Theory roles in the Young Sheldon finale.

Aside from Armitage, the cast of Young Sheldon includes Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts. Emily Osment joined the series in Season 6 and remained a main cast member through the seventh season.

Chuck Lorre co-created the series with Steven Molaro. The Big Bang Theory was created by Lorre and Bill Prady. However, Molaro is also attached to the franchise as he was one of the showrunners of the OG series.

After seven seasons, Young Sheldon concluded on May 16, 2024. The series premiered on September 25, 2017, while The Big Bang Theory was still airing. However, Young Sheldon's spin-off is coming a few months after its predecessor.

What is Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage?

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage is the first spin-off of Young Sheldon. Montana Jordan and Emily Osment will return as Georgie and Mandy, respectively, and the series will continue their journey as young parents.

Also returning in the series are Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones as Mandy's parents. It appears that the McAllister family is set for a bigger spotlight than they got in the Cooper-centric Young Sheldon.

Some of the Young Sheldon stars will still appear in the spin-off series. Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts were all recently confirmed to return as guest stars in the first season. They played Mary Cooper, Missy Cooper, and Meemaw in the original series. This brings some more familiarity to Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, which will be trying to establish its own identity.