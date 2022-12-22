By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Can you hear the bells ringing? The sleighs coming, and the ho ho hos laughing? It’s almost Christmas, and if you know us, then you’d know that we’ll be recommending some great shows that are coming to Netflix new this weekend.

Just a quick disclaimer, since it’s the season of giving, Netflix might end up giving us more than what we mention here in this article. If ever Netflix feels any jollier and decides to give us more new shows this weekend, then we might not be able to report on them. But, rest assured that all information in this article is accurate and contains all of the shows new this weekend as of December 22, 12:30 PM ET.

New to Netflix this Weekend (December 23-25, 2022)

December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery– A brand-new mystery will be solved by Benoit Blanc as rich people hold a mock murder mystery party gone awry on a private island in Greece.

Piñata Masters!

December 24 – What are you doing watching Netflix on Christmas Eve? Well, unfortunately, even if you really don’t have any plans to do anything this Saturday night, the bad news for you is that Netflix also doesn’t have anything new for you to watch.

December 25

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Time Hustler

The Witcher: Blood Origin– We’re pretty sure the Witcher does not celebrate Christmas, but CD Projekt Red and Netflix are giving Witcher fans a great watch this Holiday season with a prequel miniseries set many years before the birth of Ciri.

Vir Das: Landing

BONUS: We’re returning again with another bonus this weekend, since we don’t want to leave anyone hanging on Christmas Eve. If you really don’t have anything else to do, why not watch these shows that came out on Netflix on December 22?

December 22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2– The struggle for survival continues as Alice in Borderland returns for a second season this December.

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

And that’s it for our article on what’s new on Netflix this weekend of December 23 to 25, 2022. For more shows that are still coming up this month, check out our article on the shows that are new to Netflix for this month of December.