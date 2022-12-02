Check out all of the shows new to Netflix this month of December 2022. Holiday shows, new dramas, new horror flicks – everything is here!
Also, just a disclaimer about the accuracy of this post – we have made sure that this post is as accurate as it could be as of December 1, 8:45 PM PT. Any shadow drops by Netflix might not get credited.
New to Netflix this Month (December 2022)
December 1
Dead End
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes– The JoJo saga ends as the final episodes of Stone Ocean comes on the first day of the final month of 2022.
The Masked Scammer
Qala
Troll
21 Jump Street– The classic cop comedy duo is finally on Netflix as 21 Jump Street arrives this December.
Basketball Wives: Season 1
Basketball Wives: Season 2
Coach Carter
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
The Happytime Murders
LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
Love Island USA: Season 3
Meekah: Season 1
My Girl
Peppermint
Troy
December 2
Big Brother: Season 10
Big Brother: Season 14
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1
Hot Skull
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
My Unorthodox Life: Season 2
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol– an animated film that explores the true meaning of Christmas, miser Ebenezer Scrooge faces his past to change the future in this A Ghost of Christmas Past retelling.
“Sr.”
Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
Warriors of Future
December 3
The Best of Me
Bullet Train– Five assassins find out that they’re on a Bullet Train to Tokyo with seemingly disparate but essentially linked missions that they’ll all have to figure out to complete.
December 4
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
December 5
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race
December 6
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
Delivery by Christmas
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?
December 7
Burning Patience
Emily the Criminal
I Hate Christmas
The Marriage App
The Most Beautiful Flower
Smiley
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4– Too Hot to Handle returns for another season where participants will have to get their hands off each other in an isolated island filled with hot people, for a chance to win $100,000.
December 8
The Elephant Whisperers
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
Lookism
December 9
CAT
Dragon Age: Absolution– The animated series adaptation of a new story set in the Dragon Age universe arrives on Netflix this month.
Dream Home Makeover: Season 4
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio– A new take on the classic fairy tale story comes out this month and will give us a reminder of what family means.
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2– The second part of the Korean version of the hit crime drama Money Heist arrives on Netflix this month.
December 10
Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2– Naksu, the cold-blooded assassin, continues her investigation into what happened to her as she gets embroiled into more court intrigue between sorcerors while she’s stuck in a body that isn’t hers.
Prisoners
December 13
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2
Single’s Inferno: Season 2
Tom Papa: What A Day!
December 14
Don’t Pick Up The Phone
Glitter
I Believe in Santa
Kangaroo Valley
December 15
The Big 4
The Hills: Season 1
The Hills: Season 2
Sonic Prime– An animated series about how Sonic got lost in a parallel universe after battling Dr. Eggman. Now, he has to find and save his friends in this completely unparalleled adventure.
Violet Evergarden: Recollections– Classic anime Violet Evergarden’s OVA arrives on Netflix this December.
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
December 16
A Storm for Christmas
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Cook at all Costs
Dance Monsters
Far From Home
Paradise PD: Part 4
Private Lesson
The Recruit
Summer Job
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
December 18
Side Effects
December 19
Trolley
Trolls
December 20
A Not So Merry Christmas
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 – Watch the first part of the film out of The Seven Deadly Sins anime as it arrives on Netflix this December.
December 21
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Emily in Paris: Season 3– Emily in Paris returns this month with a brand-new season. The comedy-drama sees Emily finally chooses who she’ll fall for.
I AM A KILLER: Season 4
December 22
Alice in Borderland: Season 2– The struggle for survival continues as Alice in Borderland returns for a second season this December.
Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre
December 23
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery– A brand-new mystery will be solved by Benoit Blanc as rich people hold a mock murder mystery party gone awry on a private island on Greece.
Piñata Masters!
December 25
After Ever Happy
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Time Hustler
The Witcher: Blood Origin– We’re pretty sure the Witcher does not celebrate Christmas, but CD Projekt Red and Netflix are giving Witcher fans a great watch this Holiday season with a prequel miniseries set many years before the birth of Ciri.
Vir Das: Landing
December 26
No Escape
Treason
December 27
Chelsea Handler: Revolution
December 28
7 Women and a Murder
A Night at the Kindergarten
The Circle: Season 5
Stuck with You
December 29
Brown and Friends
Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2
December 30
Alpha Males
Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2
Secrets of Summer: Season 2
White Noise
December 31
Best of Stand Up 2022
Lady Voyeur
And that’s the full list of new shows coming to Netflix this month of December! Which shows are you most excited about? Will you be greeting 2023 with a happy face? Enjoy the holidays!