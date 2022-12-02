Published December 2, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 5 min read

Check out all of the shows new to Netflix this month of December 2022. Holiday shows, new dramas, new horror flicks – everything is here!

Also, just a disclaimer about the accuracy of this post – we have made sure that this post is as accurate as it could be as of December 1, 8:45 PM PT. Any shadow drops by Netflix might not get credited.

New to Netflix this Month (December 2022)

December 1

Dead End

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes– The JoJo saga ends as the final episodes of Stone Ocean comes on the first day of the final month of 2022.

The Masked Scammer

Qala

Troll

21 Jump Street– The classic cop comedy duo is finally on Netflix as 21 Jump Street arrives this December.

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

December 2

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1

Hot Skull

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol– an animated film that explores the true meaning of Christmas, miser Ebenezer Scrooge faces his past to change the future in this A Ghost of Christmas Past retelling.

“Sr.”

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future

December 3

The Best of Me

Bullet Train– Five assassins find out that they’re on a Bullet Train to Tokyo with seemingly disparate but essentially linked missions that they’ll all have to figure out to complete.

December 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

December 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

December 6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Delivery by Christmas

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

December 7

Burning Patience

Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas

The Marriage App

The Most Beautiful Flower

Smiley

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4– Too Hot to Handle returns for another season where participants will have to get their hands off each other in an isolated island filled with hot people, for a chance to win $100,000.

December 8

The Elephant Whisperers

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

Lookism

December 9

CAT

Dragon Age: Absolution– The animated series adaptation of a new story set in the Dragon Age universe arrives on Netflix this month.

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio– A new take on the classic fairy tale story comes out this month and will give us a reminder of what family means.

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2– The second part of the Korean version of the hit crime drama Money Heist arrives on Netflix this month.

December 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2– Naksu, the cold-blooded assassin, continues her investigation into what happened to her as she gets embroiled into more court intrigue between sorcerors while she’s stuck in a body that isn’t hers.

Prisoners

December 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2

Single’s Inferno: Season 2

Tom Papa: What A Day!

December 14

Don’t Pick Up The Phone

Glitter

I Believe in Santa

Kangaroo Valley

December 15

The Big 4

The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

Sonic Prime– An animated series about how Sonic got lost in a parallel universe after battling Dr. Eggman. Now, he has to find and save his friends in this completely unparalleled adventure.

Violet Evergarden: Recollections– Classic anime Violet Evergarden’s OVA arrives on Netflix this December.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

December 16

A Storm for Christmas

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Cook at all Costs

Dance Monsters

Far From Home

Paradise PD: Part 4

Private Lesson

The Recruit

Summer Job

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

December 18

Side Effects

December 19

Trolley

Trolls

December 20

A Not So Merry Christmas

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 – Watch the first part of the film out of The Seven Deadly Sins anime as it arrives on Netflix this December.

December 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Emily in Paris: Season 3– Emily in Paris returns this month with a brand-new season. The comedy-drama sees Emily finally chooses who she’ll fall for.

I AM A KILLER: Season 4

December 22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2– The struggle for survival continues as Alice in Borderland returns for a second season this December.

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery– A brand-new mystery will be solved by Benoit Blanc as rich people hold a mock murder mystery party gone awry on a private island on Greece.

Piñata Masters!

December 25

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Time Hustler

The Witcher: Blood Origin– We’re pretty sure the Witcher does not celebrate Christmas, but CD Projekt Red and Netflix are giving Witcher fans a great watch this Holiday season with a prequel miniseries set many years before the birth of Ciri.

Vir Das: Landing

December 26

No Escape

Treason

December 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

December 28

7 Women and a Murder

A Night at the Kindergarten

The Circle: Season 5

Stuck with You

December 29

Brown and Friends

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2

December 30

Alpha Males

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2

Secrets of Summer: Season 2

White Noise

December 31

Best of Stand Up 2022

Lady Voyeur

And that’s the full list of new shows coming to Netflix this month of December! Which shows are you most excited about? Will you be greeting 2023 with a happy face? Enjoy the holidays!