Netflix is on a strong roll this month. That continues this weekend of October 6-8, 2023, as there are a lot of new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend. Here are all of the shows that you should check out this weekend for your rest and relaxation.

New to Netflix this Weekend (October 6-8, 2023)

October 6

A Deadly Invitation – True Crime enthusiast finds herself in a nest of wolves as she ends up in the company of the high-society friends of her recently murdered sister. Now, she must find out who's responsible for the murder while potentially putting her neck on the line.



Ballerina – Ok-ju tries to avenge the death of her best friend by doing something that everyone who wants to avenge their best friend's death would do – learning how to become a ballerina.

Fair Play – An office romance gets put into a blender when their hedge fund company gets close to a breakthrough, threatening to unravel their relationship and the hedge fund company itself.



October 7

Strong Girl Nam-soon – A spin-off of the Korean drama Strong Girl Bong-soon following a girl gifted with supernatural strength searching for her birth family, only to get entangled in a drug case that will test her powers.



October 8 – Unfortunately, we don't have anything new to show you that is coming to Netflix this Sunday. That's just fine because the week coming after that is also pretty meaty, including the biggest horror flick coming out this Halloween Season on Netflix.

