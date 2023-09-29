It's now the month of Spooktober, and we're really excited to share what new shows, films, series, and movies are coming to Netflix this month of October 2023. Without further ado, you can find our list below:

New to Netflix this Month (October 2023)

October 1

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds

October 2

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

October 3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then – A new stand-up special with Beth Stelling that proves that she and her jokes age gracefully.

October 4

Beckham – Just how is David Beckham made? This limited docuseries follows the football star's rise to stardom from local star to global superstar.

Keys to the Heart – A Filipino amateur boxer learning the ropes finds himself alone in his corner – deciding to look for his long-lost mother and autistic brother for companionship, he finds himself coping both in and out of the ring.

Race to the Summit – Two rivals' race to the Swiss Alps' highest peaks is documented in this new film to Netflix.

October 5

Everything Now – 16-year-old Mia tries to make up for lost time after returning from a recovering from an eating disorder. She devises a bucket list of quintessential teen experiences that she'll now try to experience in this new series.



Khufiya – In this Indian movie new to Netflix, a female intelligence officer tries to find the one responsible for killing their undercover spy to avenge him from his death.

Lupin: Part 3 – A new season for the hardened and seasoned thief comes to Netflix this month of October.



October 6

A Deadly Invitation – True Crime enthusiast finds herself in a nest of wolves as she ends up in the company of the high-society friends of her recently murdered sister. Now, she must find out who's responsible for the murder while potentially putting her neck on the line.



Ballerina – Ok-ju tries to avenge the death of her best friend by doing something that everyone who wants to avenge their best friend's death would do – learning how to become a ballerina.

Fair Play – An office romance gets put into a blender when their hedge fund company gets close to a breakthrough, threatening to unravel their relationship and the hedge fund company itself.



October 7

Strong Girl Nam-soon

October 9

After

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law – A Brazilian reality TV show where couples are challenged to complete missions with the help of their mother-in-laws.

October 10

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 – The stories of school life and coming-of-age arrive with a new season this month on Netflix.

Last One Standing: Season 2 – Aspiring comedians continue to stay alive in this thrilling drama with unscripted scenes.

October 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul – A docuseries about the rise of the cigarette killers.

It Follows

Once Upon a Star – A Thai drama featuring a theater troupe traveling around the countryside to bring dubbed films to be watched by less privileged audiences.

Pact of Silence – A Mexican drama about a big-time influencer, four women, and a mystery about the true nature of her birth and parentage.

October 12

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher – A new horror miniseries directed by acclaimed Mike Flanagan adapting the iconic work of legendary poet Edgar Allan Poe.



GOOD NIGHT WORLD – A dysfunctional family unknowingly formed a powerful party in an MMORPG that all of them didn't know they all played.



LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 – A new breed of Lego Ninjas try to the best of their abilities to defend dragons from evil-doers.



October 13

The Conference – A retreat of public sector employees goes wrong as they end up having to deal with their own discord and a killer on the loose.

Ijogbon – Four Nigerian teenagers struggle to keep diamonds they've found from being discovered by the people who owned them.

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

October 15

Camp Courage – A documentary about a displaced girl from Ukraine trying the limits of her bravery with her grandmother by joining a camp that heads up to the Alps.

October 16

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 – Oggy Oggy and his other cat pals continue to brighten up kids' days with this new season of a cartoon show on Netflix.

October 17

The Devil on Trial – A dark documentary that focuses on a supposed possession and a brutal murder that shortly follows.

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had

I Woke Up A Vampire – A coming-of-age series about a middle schooler trying to live her school life as a half-human, half-vampire.



Silver Linings Playbook

October 18

Kaala Paani – A mysterious disease in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands leads to a desperate race for a cure.

October 19

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Bodies – Jack the Ripper's crimes plague the lives of four detectives in four different timelines, as the detectives try to save London's future from this mysterious menace.



Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – An animated series about Far Cry 3's Blood Dragon stand-alone expansion game.



Crashing Eid

Crypto Boy – A Dutch drama about a boy's struggles with his father and his descent into cryptocurrency black holes.

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9

Neon – An aspiring reggaeton and his best friends move to Miami with hopes of having better chances at success.

October 20

Big Mouth: Season 7 – A new season for the long-running comedy animated series on Netflix.



Creature – A new take at adapting Frankenstein finds its way on Netflix through the way of this Turkish drama.

Disco Inferno – A young couple expecting a child inadvertently attracts a dark presence hungering for their unborn child as they burn up the dance floor in LA's disco scene.

Doona! – A college student lives a normal life at the university, except his normal life is turned upside down when he finds out that he's living with a former K-pop idol.



Elite: Season 7 – A new season comes to Netflix about this group of young students in an elite school.



Flashback – A yoga teacher gets her house broken into and her life flashes in her eyes – now she has to deal with her past mistakes.

Kandasamys: The Baby – The sequel to Kandasamys: The Wedding, now the couple has to deal with their in-laws on how they should handle their newborn.

Old Dads – Cranky middle-aged dads deal with the changing of times as they try to become the best dads to their kids as home buddies.



Surviving Paradise – A reality TV show about forming alliances and surviving as they try to survive the wilderness and move their life to a luxurious villa.

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris – Learn the ways of the robber from the horse's mouth himself as Vjeran Tomic explains how he pulled off the biggest heist in Paris back in 2010.

October 23

Princess Power: Season 2 – Girls will continue having adventures with the four fruity princesses in this new season for the show on Netflix.

October 24

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

Get Gotti

Minions

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone

October 25

Absolute Beginners

Burning Betrayal

Life on Our Planet – A new nature docuseries about life's evolution over the course of billions of years, adapting and surviving to become Earth's life forms today.

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3

October 26

PLUTO – The world's seven most advanced robots and their human allies are picked off one by one by a mysterious entity, so Inspector Gesicht has to investigate, now putting himself in danger too.



October 27

Pain Hustlers – A broke single mother breaks through in the pharma world with a brand-new painkiller, with the drama focusing on her journey towards success.

Sister Death – Join this mysterious cluster of nuns as a novice, and confront the dark secrets that haunt the convent.



Tore – A Swedish drama about an aimless 27-year-old's seemingly self-destructive journey of sex, drugs, and self-discovery following the death of his close friend.

Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club

October 28

Castaway Diva

October 29

Botched Season 1

October 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga – A new comedy special with Ralpha Barbosa comes at the tail end of the month as a new comedy special show on Netflix.

And that's it for our list for this month for all the new movies, series, films, and shows coming to Netflix for the month of October 2023.