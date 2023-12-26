It's January! And with that heavy egg nog and fruitcake going right to your gut, it's time for some New Year's resolutions. But just because you're spending more time on the treadmill doesn't mean you don't have time to binge! Fire up Paramount+ on your nearest screen while you chisel those abs, because the streamer has a slew of new offerings in January 2024 — including season two of SkyMed, Sexy Beast and June. So get binging (and calorie burning)!
New Paramount+ releases: January 2024 (Full Schedule)
ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS
1/1: Changemakers
1/7: The Golden Globe Awards**
1/11: SkyMed Season 2 premiere – Looking for a new binge-watch? All nine Season 2 episodes of SkyMed will drop exclusively on Paramount+ on Jan. 11. SkyMed is a hit, hourlong medical drama series that follows the personal journeys and jaw-dropping medical rescues of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across Northern Canada. In season 2, expect all new hookups, heartbreaks, and challenges on the job as the team wrestles with what it really means to grow up and discover whether they can grow together, or whether they’ll ultimately grow apart. Returning for this second season are series regulars Natasha Calis (Hayley), Morgan Holmstrom (Crystal), Praneet Akilla (Chopper), “Ace” Aason Nadjiwon (Bodie), Mercedes Morris (Lexi), Thomas Elms (Nowak), and Kheon Clarke (Tristan).
1/16: JUNE premiere – Directed by Emmy® Award-winner Kristen Vaurio, this feature-length documentary about country singer-songwriter June Carter Cash features rare and never-before-seen archival material that reveals the extraordinary life work of a monumental woman and her iconic entertainment career. Featuring interviews with the star herself, as well as family members, admirers, and famous friends like Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, and Willie Nelson, June shines a spotlight on the history of country music and the mark the Carter and Cash families made on the genre. Often overshadowed by her iconic spouse, the legendary Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash now takes center stage.
1/19: The Woman in the Wall* premiere
1/25: Sexy Beast premiere – The eight-episode original drama series Sexy Beast explores the origin of the complicated relationship between Gal Dove (James McArdle) and Don Logan (Emun Elliott), who descend into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s. Gal’s budding relationship with Deedee Harrison (Sarah Greene), however, threatens that world. This series, a prequel story to the 2000 film Sexy Beast (also streaming on Paramount+), co-stars Tamsin Greig, Stephen Moyer, Eliza Bennett, Clea Martin, Nicholas Nunn, Peter Ferdinando, John Dagleish, Robbie Gee, Paul Kaye, Lex Shrapnel, Cally Lawrence, David Kennedy, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Ralph Brown, Nitin Ganatra, and Alice Bailey Johnson.
NFL on CBS playoffs/AFC Championship Game (throughout January)
The full 2023-2024 NFL on CBS schedule boasts more than 100 games, up to and including NFL playoff showdowns, and Super Bowl LVIII. The NFL on CBS action really heats up in January with season-ending Week 18 games. Then there's Super Wild Card weekend, with an NFL on CBS playoff game on either Saturday, Jan. 13, or Sunday, Jan. 14 (teams/times TBD), followed by the Divisional round, with an NFL on CBS playoff game on either Saturday, Jan. 20, or Sunday, Jan. 21 (teams/times TBD), and, finally, the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 PM, ET (teams TBD). And want to peek ahead to February? Go ahead: The 2024 Super Bowl is set for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (teams TBD). All NFL on CBS games, including the playoff games and the 2024 Super Bowl, are available to watch and stream live with Paramount+.
LIBRARY SHOWS
January 2
America Decides (Season 2024)**
CBS News Mornings (Season 2024)**
CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson (Season 2024)**
January 6
The Uplift (Season 2024)
January 7
Here Comes the Sun (Season 2024)
The Takeout (Season 8)
January 8
Eye on America (Season 2024)**
January 10
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship (Seasons 1-2)
The Loud House (Season 6)
The Really Loud House (Season 1)
January 17
Aerial Argentina (Season 1)
January 24
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Season 3)
January 31
Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)
Combat Ships (Seasons 1, 3, 4)
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Seasons 1-3)
LIBRARY MOVIES
January 1
54
5 Card Stud
A Promise*
A Single Man*
A.C.O.D.
Abandon
Adore
Adventureland
Aeon Flux
Alex Cross*
Almost Famous
American Beauty
Amistad
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
Another 48 Hrs.
Approaching The Unknown
Atlantic City
Baby It's You
Bad Lieutenant*
Basic Instinct
Basic Instinct Director's Cut
Bebe's Kids
Becoming Jane
Big Jake
Black Beauty
Black Sheep
Boomerang
Changing Lanes
Chasing Amy
Chocolat
Cinema Paradiso
Coach Carter
Cop Land
Days of Heaven
Death On the Nile
Deception
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Event Horizon
Face/Off
Failure to Launch
Falling in Love
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight Of The Intruder
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Rich or Die Tryin'*
Gone Baby Gone
Good Mourning*
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Hateship Loveship*
Headhunters*
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
High Noon
Hope Springs*
In Too Deep
Indiscreet
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jane Eyre*
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Last Vegas
Little Women*
Losing Isaiah
Mansfield Park
Miller's Crossing
Monster Trucks
My Left Foot
Narc
Norbit
Nostalgia*
Only Lovers Left Alive*
Paid in Full
Pretty In Pink
Private Parts
Reindeer Games*
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Shall We Dance?
Snow Day
Some Kind of Wonderful
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids*
Support the Girls*
Surviving Christmas
Suspect Zero
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Switchback
Team America: World Police
Terms of Endearment
The Adventures of Tintin
The African Queen
The Bigfoot Trap*
The Chumscrubber*
The Core
The Crow
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly*
The Drop
The Elephant Man
The First Wives Club
The Forgiven*
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The High and the Mighty
The Island
The Last Airbender
The Peacemaker
The People vs. Larry Flynt*
The Portrait of a Lady
The Queens of Comedy*
The Score
The Stepfather
The Thing Called Love
The Time Machine
The Untouchables
The Woman in Black
The Yards
Things To Do In Denver When You're Dead*
Total Recall
Tropic Thunder
True Grit
Voyagers
Warrior Strong*
What Lies Beneath
When Worlds Collide
Young Sherlock Holmes
January 8
All About the Benjamins
Chloe
Insomnia
Lords of Dogtown
Love & Basketball
Maggie's Plan
Menace II Society
Michael Clayton
The Exorcist
January 17
The Stanford Prison Experiment*
January 26
Clerks II*
You Hurt My Feelings*
January 29
Begin Again*
SPORTS
1/6: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mississippi State @ South Carolina*
1/6: NCAA Men’s Basketball – TCU @ Kansas*
1/6: NCAA Men’s Basketball – UNLV @ San Diego State*
1/7: NFL on CBS Week 18 Doubleheader (check local listings)
1/9-1/11: Coppa Italia Quarterfinals
1/12: Start of AFC Men’s Asian Cup
1/13: NCAA Men’s Basketball – San Diego State @ New Mexico*
1/13: Professional Bull Riders – Chicago*
1/13: Formula E*
1/13 or 1/14: NFL on CBS – AFC Wild Card Game
1/18: EA Sports Super Cup Semifinal – Napoli vs. Fiorentina
1/19: EA Sports Super Cup Semifinal – Inter vs. Lazio
1/20: NCAA Men’s Basketball – San Diego State @ Boise State*
1/21: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Michigan State @ Maryland*
1/20 or 1/21: NFL on CBS – AFC Divisional Playoff
1/21: Barclays Women’s Super League – Chelsea vs. Manchester United
1/22: EA Sports Super Cup Final
1/26-1/27: PGA TOUR – Farmers Insurance Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
1/27: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kansas @ Iowa State*
1/28: NFL on CBS – AFC Championship Game
1/28: Barclays Women’s Super League – Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Throughout January: Italian Serie A competition
Throughout January: AFC Men’s Asian Cup
Throughout January: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout January: AFC Champions League competition
Throughout January: Barclays Women’s Super League competition
*Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® subscribers.
**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.
That's everything new to Paramount+ in January 2024 — happy streaming!