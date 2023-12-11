The Golden Globes announced their 2024 nominees for the eighty-first ceremony. All of the year's biggest films are being celebrated at the upcoming Golden Globes ceremony.
2024 Golden Globes nominees
Best Picture — Drama
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
Best Picture — Musical/Comedy
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Best Television Male Actor — Drama Series
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
- Dominic West (The Crown)
Best Score — Motion Picture
- Jerskin Fenddrix (Poor Things)
- Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)
- Joe Hisaishi (The Boy and the Heron)
- Mica Levi (The Zone of Interest)
- Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
- Robbie Robertson (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Best Limited Series, Anthology or Television Motion Picture
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
Best Female Actor — Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
- Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)
- Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)
- Natalie Portman (May December)
- Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves)
- Margot Robbie (Barbie)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Television Female Actor — Musical/Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Best Picture — Non-English Language
- Anatomy of a Fall (France)
- Fallen Leaves (Finland)
- IO Capitano (Italy)
- Past Lives (USA)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom/USA)
Best Supporting Male Actor — Television
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- James Mardsen (Jury Duty)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Alan Ruck (Succession)
- Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Best Song — Motion Picture
- “Addicted to Romance” — (She Came to Me), Bruce Springsteen
- “Dance the Night” (Barbie), Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
- “I'm Just Ken” (Barbie), Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- “Peaches” (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
- “Road to Freedom” (Rustin), Lenny Kravitz
- “What Was I Made For?” (Barbie), Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell
Best Supporting Female Actor — Television
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Abby Elliott (The Bear)
- Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Best Fame Actor — Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Elizabeth Olsen (Love & Death)
- Juno Temple (Fargo)
- Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers)
- Ali Wong (Beef)
Best Picture — Animated
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Best Supporting Male Actor — Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Charles Melton (May December)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach (Barbie)
- Tony McNamara (Poor Things)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Celine Song (Past Lives)
- Justine Triet & Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)
Best Television Male Actor — Musical/Comedy Series
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lesso)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Male Actor — Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
- Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
- Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Jon Hamm (Fargo)
- Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers)
- David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves)
- Steven Yeun (Beef)
Best Television Female Actor — Drama Series
- Helen Mirren (1923)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
- Emma Stone (The Curse)
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Greta Gerwig (Barbie)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Celina Song (Past Lives)
Best Drama Series
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Supporting Female Actor — Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- Jodie Foster (NYAD)
- Julianne Moore (May December)
- Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)
- Da'vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Male Actor — Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
- Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario)
- Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)
- Matt Damon (Air)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Beau is Afraid)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Best Musical/Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
- Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon)
- Trevor Noah (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)
- Chris Rock (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage)
- Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)
- Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)
- Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros: Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Male Actor — Motion Picture, Drama
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers)
Best Female Actor — Motion Picture, Drama
- Annette Benning (NYAD)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Greta Lee (Past Lives)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)
The 2024 Golden Globes will air on January 7, at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.