The Golden Globes announced their 2024 nominees for the eighty-first ceremony. All of the year's biggest films are being celebrated at the upcoming Golden Globes ceremony.

2024 Golden Globes nominees

Best Picture — Drama

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives

Best Picture — Musical/Comedy

  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Poor Things

Best Television Male Actor — Drama Series

  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)
  • Dominic West (The Crown)

Best Score — Motion Picture

  • Jerskin Fenddrix (Poor Things)
  • Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)
  • Joe Hisaishi (The Boy and the Heron)
  • Mica Levi (The Zone of Interest)
  • Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
  • Robbie Robertson (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Best Limited Series, Anthology or Television Motion Picture

  • All the Light We Cannot See
  • Beef
  • Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Fargo
  • Fellow Travelers
  • Lessons in Chemistry

Best Female Actor — Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

  • Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)
  • Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)
  • Natalie Portman (May December)
  • Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves)
  • Margot Robbie (Barbie)
  • Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Television Female Actor — Musical/Comedy Series

  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Elle Fanning (The Great)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Best Picture — Non-English Language

  • Anatomy of a Fall (France)
  • Fallen Leaves (Finland)
  • IO Capitano (Italy)
  • Past Lives (USA)
  • Society of the Snow (Spain)
  • The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom/USA)

Best Supporting Male Actor — Television

  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
  • James Mardsen (Jury Duty)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
  • Alan Ruck (Succession)
  • Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Best Song — Motion Picture

  • “Addicted to Romance” — (She Came to Me), Bruce Springsteen
  • “Dance the Night” (Barbie), Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
  • “I'm Just Ken” (Barbie), Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • “Peaches” (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
  • “Road to Freedom” (Rustin), Lenny Kravitz
  • “What Was I Made For?” (Barbie), Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell

Best Supporting Female Actor — Television

  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
  • Abby Elliott (The Bear)
  • Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
  • Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Fame Actor — Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

  • Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
  • Elizabeth Olsen (Love & Death)
  • Juno Temple (Fargo)
  • Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers)
  • Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Picture — Animated

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Suzume
  • Wish

Best Supporting Male Actor — Motion Picture 

  • Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)
  • Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
  • Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
  • Charles Melton (May December)
  • Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

  • Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach (Barbie)
  • Tony McNamara (Poor Things)
  • Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
  • Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Celine Song (Past Lives)
  • Justine Triet & Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)

Best Television Male Actor — Musical/Comedy Series

  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lesso)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Male Actor — Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

  • Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
  • Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Jon Hamm (Fargo)
  • Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers)
  • David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves)
  • Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Television Female Actor — Drama Series

  • Helen Mirren (1923)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)
  • Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
  • Emma Stone (The Curse)

Best Director — Motion Picture

  • Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
  • Greta Gerwig (Barbie)
  • Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
  • Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
  • Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Celina Song (Past Lives)

Best Drama Series

  • 1923
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession
Best Supporting Female Actor — Motion Picture

  • Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
  • Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
  • Jodie Foster (NYAD)
  • Julianne Moore (May December)
  • Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)
  • Da'vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Male Actor — Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

  • Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario)
  • Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)
  • Matt Damon (Air)
  • Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
  • Joaquin Phoenix (Beau is Afraid)
  • Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Musical/Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

  • Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon)
  • Trevor Noah (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)
  • Chris Rock (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage)
  • Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)
  • Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)
  • Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement 

  • Barbie
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros: Movie
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Male Actor — Motion Picture, Drama

  • Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Colman Domingo (Rustin)
  • Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)
  • Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
  • Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers)

Best Female Actor — Motion Picture, Drama

  • Annette Benning (NYAD)
  • Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
  • Greta Lee (Past Lives)
  • Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
  • Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)

The 2024 Golden Globes will air on January 7, at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.