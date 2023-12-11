The Golden Globes have announced their 2024 nominees for the upcoming ceremony which will be held on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

2024 Golden Globes nominees

Best Picture — Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Best Picture — Musical/Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Television Male Actor — Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Best Score — Motion Picture

Jerskin Fenddrix (Poor Things)

Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)

Joe Hisaishi (The Boy and the Heron)

Mica Levi (The Zone of Interest)

Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Robbie Robertson (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Best Limited Series, Anthology or Television Motion Picture

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Female Actor — Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)

Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)

Natalie Portman (May December)

Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Television Female Actor — Musical/Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Best Picture — Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

IO Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (USA)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom/USA)

Best Supporting Male Actor — Television

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

James Mardsen (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Best Song — Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance” — (She Came to Me), Bruce Springsteen

“Dance the Night” (Barbie), Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I'm Just Ken” (Barbie), Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches” (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road to Freedom” (Rustin), Lenny Kravitz

“What Was I Made For?” (Barbie), Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell

Best Supporting Female Actor — Television

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Abby Elliott (The Bear)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Fame Actor — Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Elizabeth Olsen (Love & Death)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Picture — Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Supporting Male Actor — Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Charles Melton (May December)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach (Barbie)

Tony McNamara (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

Justine Triet & Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)

Best Television Male Actor — Musical/Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lesso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Male Actor — Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers)

David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Television Female Actor — Drama Series

Helen Mirren (1923)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Emma Stone (The Curse)

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Celina Song (Past Lives)

Best Drama Series

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Supporting Female Actor — Motion Picture

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Jodie Foster (NYAD)

Julianne Moore (May December)

Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)

Da'vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Male Actor — Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario)

Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)

Matt Damon (Air)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Joaquin Phoenix (Beau is Afraid)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon)

Trevor Noah (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)

Chris Rock (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage)

Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)

Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros: Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Male Actor — Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers)

Best Female Actor — Motion Picture, Drama

Annette Benning (NYAD)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Greta Lee (Past Lives)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)

The 2024 Golden Globes will air on January 7, at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.