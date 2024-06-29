July offers quite a handful of premiering movies on Prime Video, according to Comicbook.com

If you're into action films, Jason Statham's The Beekeeper will becoming to Prime Video. It follows the story of a former operative, Statham's Adam Clay, who sets out on a brutal revenge rampage when his kind-hearted landlady commits suicide after she's victimized by a phishing scam. Jeremy Irons, Phylicia Rashad, Jemma Redgrave and Josh Hutcherson also appear in the film. The film was released through Amazon MGM Studios earlier this year and grossed $152.7 million worldwide.

Also available are all five Rocky films.

If you're into musical biopics, there's Bob Marley: One Love. The film is based on the life of legendary reggae singer and songwriter Bob Marley, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir. It follows the start of his fame in the mid-'70s until his death only a decade later in 1981. The movie also stars Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley and James Norton as Chris Blackwell. The film grossed $179 million in the global box office.

Lisa Frankenstein is a comedy horror film, Zelda Williams' feature-length directorial debut, from Diablo Cody's script. The story follows a misunderstood teenage girl (Kathryn Newton) who meets and eventually has a relationship with a reanimated Victorian-era corpse (Cole Sprouse). Cody said that this film is set in the same universe as 2009's Jennifer's Body. The movie also stars Carla Gugino, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest and Liza Soberano.

My Spy: Eternal City is the sequel to 2020's My Spy, with Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schall reprising their roles. Sophie (Coleman) convinces JJ (Bautista) to go with her to Italy on a school trip, and the two become involved in a terrorist plot. Flula Borg and Anna Farris join the cast.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is a series based on the 2016 adult animated comedy film Sausage Party. The show is created by Seth Rogen, who also stars in this, Even Goldberg and Conrad Vernon. It was developed by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir. Both the creators and developers worked on the film as well. Joining Rogen is the ensemble cast of Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton reprising their roles from the film. Will Forte, Natasha Rothwell, Sam Richardson and Yassir Lester are joining as new characters.

Space Cadet follows the story of Rex (Emma Roberts), a party girl from Florida who ends up becoming NASA's only hope for their space program. She gets placed in training with other candidates who have better resumés, but there's just something about Rex. Joining the cast are Gabriel Union, Tom Hopper, Desi Lidic and Poppy Liu.

And of course, Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is making is streaming debut on July 25. The film, based on Damien Lewis' 2014 book Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII, depicts the highly fictionalized version of Operation Postmaster. This was conducted on the Spanish island used to be known as Fernando Po, now Bioko, off West Africa in the Gulf of Guinea.

The movie stars Henry Cavill (Gus March-Phillipps, said to be one of Ian Fleming's main inspiration for James Bond), Alan Ritchson (Anders Lassen), Henry Golding (Freddy Alvarez), Alex Pettyfer (Geoffrey Appleyard), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Henry Hayes), Eiza González (Marjorie Stewart) and Cary Elwes (Brigadier Gubbis ‘M').

Check out the rest of what's in store this July on Prime Video:

July 1

JAG S1-10

The Chosen S4

The Way West

Tyler Perry's Sistas S1-S3

13 Going on 30 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

A Fistful of Dollars

A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy

A Separation

Absence of Malice

American Outlaws

Amistad

Animal House

Annie (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Bananas

Billy Madison

Blue Chips

Blue Crush

Blue Crush 2

Blue Velvet

Bottle Rocket

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Center Stage: On Pointe – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Center Stage: Turn It Up – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Charlie Bartlett

Chato's Land

Code Of Silence

Collide – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Colors

Cruel Intentions – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Dances with Wolves

Death at a Funeral – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Death Rides A Horse

Death Warrant

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

Easy Rider

El Dorado

Event Horizon

Five Easy Pieces

For a Few Dollars More

From Here To Eternity

Fury – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Gladiator

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hang 'em High

Hannibal

Hard Target

Harsh Times

Hotel Transylvania 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

How to Train Your Dragon 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Jagged Edge

Jupiter Ascending

Justin Bieber's Believe – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Kramer vs. Kramer

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lawrence Of Arabia

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Love & Mercy

Masquerade

Mechanic: Resurrection – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mermaids

Missing Link – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mr. Majestyk

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington

Mrs. Winterbourne

My Left Foot

No Country for Old Men

Non-Stop

Original Sin

Picture This

Pompeii

Postcards From The Edge

Private Parts

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sahara

Savages

Saving Private Ryan

Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power

Scorpion King: Book of Souls

Seventh Son

Shane

Skyscraper – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Sleepy Hollow

Split – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Spy Game

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VII: Generations

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek X: Nemesis

Stephen King's Thinner

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Taxi Driver

Ted

Teen Wolf Too

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Age of Innocence

The Armstrong Lie

The Awful Truth

The Babysitter

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

The Bone Collector

The Bridge At Remagen

The Bridge on the River Kwai

The Caine Mutiny

The Comedian

The Falcon and the Snowman

The First Wives Club

The Golden Child

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Guns of Navarone

The High Note – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The King of Staten Island – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Last Airbender

The Love Letter

The Magnificent Seven

The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Other Guys – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Remains Of The Day

The Running Man

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior

The Silence Of The Lambs

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Turning – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Wolfman (2010)

They Might Be Giants

Timeline

Trainspotting

Unforgiven

Walking Tall: The Payback

Wanderlust

Wayne's World

Witness

Young Adult

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

July 2

Evil Dead Rise

The Beekeeper

July 4

Space Cadet

July 5

Temptation Island Mexico

July 9

Sam Morril: You've Changed

July 11

Sausage Party: Foodtopia

Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black

July 12

Every Family

July 18

UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class Tennis

My Spy: The Eternal City

July 19

Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa

July 23

Bob Marley: One Love

Irresistible – Available on Freevee for free with ads

July 24

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – Available on Freevee for free with ads

July 25

Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning



Troppo Season 2

July 28

Hotel Portofino (Season 3)

July 29

Challengers (MGM+)

Signora Volpe (Season 2)

July 30