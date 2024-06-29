July offers quite a handful of premiering movies on Prime Video, according to Comicbook.com
If you're into action films, Jason Statham's The Beekeeper will becoming to Prime Video. It follows the story of a former operative, Statham's Adam Clay, who sets out on a brutal revenge rampage when his kind-hearted landlady commits suicide after she's victimized by a phishing scam. Jeremy Irons, Phylicia Rashad, Jemma Redgrave and Josh Hutcherson also appear in the film. The film was released through Amazon MGM Studios earlier this year and grossed $152.7 million worldwide.
Also available are all five Rocky films.
If you're into musical biopics, there's Bob Marley: One Love. The film is based on the life of legendary reggae singer and songwriter Bob Marley, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir. It follows the start of his fame in the mid-'70s until his death only a decade later in 1981. The movie also stars Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley and James Norton as Chris Blackwell. The film grossed $179 million in the global box office.
Lisa Frankenstein is a comedy horror film, Zelda Williams' feature-length directorial debut, from Diablo Cody's script. The story follows a misunderstood teenage girl (Kathryn Newton) who meets and eventually has a relationship with a reanimated Victorian-era corpse (Cole Sprouse). Cody said that this film is set in the same universe as 2009's Jennifer's Body. The movie also stars Carla Gugino, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest and Liza Soberano.
My Spy: Eternal City is the sequel to 2020's My Spy, with Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schall reprising their roles. Sophie (Coleman) convinces JJ (Bautista) to go with her to Italy on a school trip, and the two become involved in a terrorist plot. Flula Borg and Anna Farris join the cast.
Sausage Party: Foodtopia is a series based on the 2016 adult animated comedy film Sausage Party. The show is created by Seth Rogen, who also stars in this, Even Goldberg and Conrad Vernon. It was developed by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir. Both the creators and developers worked on the film as well. Joining Rogen is the ensemble cast of Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton reprising their roles from the film. Will Forte, Natasha Rothwell, Sam Richardson and Yassir Lester are joining as new characters.
Space Cadet follows the story of Rex (Emma Roberts), a party girl from Florida who ends up becoming NASA's only hope for their space program. She gets placed in training with other candidates who have better resumés, but there's just something about Rex. Joining the cast are Gabriel Union, Tom Hopper, Desi Lidic and Poppy Liu.
And of course, Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is making is streaming debut on July 25. The film, based on Damien Lewis' 2014 book Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII, depicts the highly fictionalized version of Operation Postmaster. This was conducted on the Spanish island used to be known as Fernando Po, now Bioko, off West Africa in the Gulf of Guinea.
The movie stars Henry Cavill (Gus March-Phillipps, said to be one of Ian Fleming's main inspiration for James Bond), Alan Ritchson (Anders Lassen), Henry Golding (Freddy Alvarez), Alex Pettyfer (Geoffrey Appleyard), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Henry Hayes), Eiza González (Marjorie Stewart) and Cary Elwes (Brigadier Gubbis ‘M').
Check out the rest of what's in store this July on Prime Video:
July 1
- JAG S1-10
- The Chosen S4
- The Way West
- Tyler Perry's Sistas S1-S3
- 13 Going on 30 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- A Fistful of Dollars
- A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy
- A Separation
- Absence of Malice
- American Outlaws
- Amistad
- Animal House
- Annie (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Bananas
- Billy Madison
- Blue Chips
- Blue Crush
- Blue Crush 2
- Blue Velvet
- Bottle Rocket
- Breakfast at Tiffany's
- Center Stage: On Pointe – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Center Stage: Turn It Up – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Charlie Bartlett
- Chato's Land
- Code Of Silence
- Collide – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Colors
- Cruel Intentions – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Dances with Wolves
- Death at a Funeral – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Death Rides A Horse
- Death Warrant
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
- Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
- Easy Rider
- El Dorado
- Event Horizon
- Five Easy Pieces
- For a Few Dollars More
- From Here To Eternity
- Fury – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Gladiator
- Guess Who's Coming To Dinner
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
- Hang 'em High
- Hannibal
- Hard Target
- Harsh Times
- Hotel Transylvania 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Jagged Edge
- Jupiter Ascending
- Justin Bieber's Believe – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Kramer vs. Kramer
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Lawrence Of Arabia
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Love & Mercy
- Masquerade
- Mechanic: Resurrection – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Mermaids
- Missing Link – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Mr. Majestyk
- Mr. Smith Goes To Washington
- Mrs. Winterbourne
- My Left Foot
- No Country for Old Men
- Non-Stop
- Original Sin
- Picture This
- Pompeii
- Postcards From The Edge
- Private Parts
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Sahara
- Savages
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power
- Scorpion King: Book of Souls
- Seventh Son
- Shane
- Skyscraper – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Sleepy Hollow
- Split – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- Spy Game
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VII: Generations
- Star Trek VIII: First Contact
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Star Trek X: Nemesis
- Stephen King's Thinner
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Taxi Driver
- Ted
- Teen Wolf Too
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Age of Innocence
- The Armstrong Lie
- The Awful Truth
- The Babysitter
- The Black Stallion
- The Black Stallion Returns
- The Bone Collector
- The Bridge At Remagen
- The Bridge on the River Kwai
- The Caine Mutiny
- The Comedian
- The Falcon and the Snowman
- The First Wives Club
- The Golden Child
- The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
- The Guns of Navarone
- The High Note – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- The King of Staten Island – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- The Last Airbender
- The Love Letter
- The Magnificent Seven
- The Muppets Take Manhattan
- The Other Guys – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- The Remains Of The Day
- The Running Man
- The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
- The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior
- The Silence Of The Lambs
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- The Turning – Available on Freevee for free with ads
- The Wolfman (2010)
- They Might Be Giants
- Timeline
- Trainspotting
- Unforgiven
- Walking Tall: The Payback
- Wanderlust
- Wayne's World
- Witness
- Young Adult
- Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
July 2
- Evil Dead Rise
- The Beekeeper
July 4
- Space Cadet
July 5
- Temptation Island Mexico
July 9
- Sam Morril: You've Changed
July 11
- Sausage Party: Foodtopia
- Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black
July 12
- Every Family
July 18
- UNINTERRUPTED's Top Class Tennis
- My Spy: The Eternal City
July 19
- Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa
July 23
- Bob Marley: One Love
- Irresistible – Available on Freevee for free with ads
July 24
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – Available on Freevee for free with ads
July 25
- Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net
- The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
- Troppo Season 2
July 28
- Hotel Portofino (Season 3)
July 29
- Challengers (MGM+)
- Signora Volpe (Season 2)
July 30
- Five Feet Apart
- Lisa Frankenstein
- Perfect Addiction