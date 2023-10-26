The full trailer has just dropped for the new horror-teen comedy Lisa Frankenstein, written by Diablo Cody and directed by the late comedian Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams. It stars Ant-Man and the Wasp's Kathryn Newton as Lisa Frankenstein, and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse as the monster.

The film is described as a “coming of rage” story set in 1989, that centers on “an unpopular high schooler [who] accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams using the broken tanning bed in her garage.”

It seems Lisa Frankenstein will have a bit of an Edward Scissorhands vibe, with Sprouse even looking a bit like the Johnny Depp outcast, while Kathryn Newton is reminiscent of Winona Ryder herself. The trailer features some signature snarky Cody dialogue quips she became known for after writing Juno and Jennifer's Body, such as when a police officer tells Lisa “I really hope this goth phase ends soon” and Lisa tells the monster she's created that she heard “it's a waste of time to try to fix a boy, it's better to just accept a guy's faults.”

a coming of rage story starring @kathrynnewton and @colesprouse. ❤️‍🩹 LISA FRANKENSTEIN is only in theaters valentine's 2024. written by diablo cody & directed by @zeldawilliams. pic.twitter.com/dqGmkzsGNr — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) October 26, 2023

The trailer is set to the haunting (yet catchy) tunes of Kim Petras' In The Next Life. Adapting a classic work of literature as a teen movie is nothing new — with Clueless being based on Jane Austen's Emma, and 10 Things I Hate About You finding its source material even further back with Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew.

Even still, looks like Lisa Frankenstein boasts some originality and creativity and could be a fun new addition to the genre. The film will be released by Focus Features and premiere in theaters on February 9, 2024.