Audiences see Bob Marley as a huge hit, but critics beg to differ

Critics and audiences seem to be singing different tunes when it comes to the 2024 biographical musical drama, “Bob Marley: One Love.” Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and boasting a cast led by Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley and Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley, the film delves into the life and career of the legendary reggae singer, Screenrant reports. Despite the involvement of Marley's family as producers, critics have not been kind to the production.

With a Tomatometer score of 42 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 152 reviews, “Bob Marley: One Love” has been labeled “rotten” by the site, with critics expressing mixed to negative opinions. Many reviewers feel that the film falls into the clichés often associated with biopics, failing to stand out in the genre.

However, the audience's response tells a different story. With an average Audience Score of 93 percent from over 1,000 verified ratings, viewers have been captivated by the narrative presented on screen. While some details may have been omitted, audiences found the film to be a fitting tribute to Bob Marley, resonating with his message of love, hope, and unity.

Locals weren’t swayed by the heavy criticisms of the Bob Marley: One Love biopic as they flocked to the theatres on opening day, a turnout which had marketing manager of Palace Amusement Melanie Graham describing the movie as doing “exceedingly well” for the first time since the… pic.twitter.com/I5ZyclzUuD — Jamaica Observer (@JamaicaObserver) February 16, 2024

Despite the critical reception, “Bob Marley: One Love” has found success at the box office, with a global running total of $80 million. Originally slated for release over MLK weekend, the film's launch was postponed due to an actors' strike, ultimately debuting on Valentine's Day, which Paramount Domestic Distribution Chief Chris Aronson describes as the perfect release date.

Ziggy Marley, who served as a producer on the film, expressed gratitude for the audience's embrace of “Bob Marley: One Love,” highlighting its resonance with viewers worldwide. The movie's message of peace, love, and unity, reflective of Bob Marley's music, continues to connect with audiences, underscoring the enduring legacy of the reggae icon.