Sixteen teams will be vying for a Gold Medal at the 2024 Olympics in the Men's Soccer tournament. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Men's Soccer odds series with an Olympics Men's Soccer Gold Medal Winner prediction and pick.

At the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it was Brazil to take gold at the games. They did not qualify for this year's Olympic Games, but runner-up Spain will be looking to make it to gold this year. They won gold back in 1992, their only Men's Soccer gold medal. Japan will also be looking to take a step forward, after losing to Mexico in the third-place game at Tokyo. Mexico will not get a chance to medal, as they too did not qualify. Argentina comes in looking for their third gold in Men's Soccer, last winning at the 2008 games in China and also winning in 2004 in Greece. France comes in as the favorite, looking for their second Gold Medal, winning back in 1984.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men's soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Men's Soccer Gold Medal Winner

France: +210

Argentina: +240

Spain: +280

Morocco: +1400

Paraguay: +2100

USA: +2400

Egypt: +3000

Japan: +3000

Ukraine: +3000

Mali: +3900

Israel: +6000

Uzbekistan: +6500

Guinea: +7500

Iraq: +10000

New Zealand: +50000

Dominican Republic: +50000

Favorites to Win Men's Soccer Gold Medal

France enters the games as one of the favorites to win gold. They sit on top of the odds board at +210 to take home the gold medal in the Men's Soccer tournament. After a string of Olympics in which they failed to qualify, stretching from 2000 through 2016, they qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Games. Still, they lost two games in the group stage. France is led by a great attack. Alexandre Lacazette will lead the French attack. The Lyon forward played in 29 games with 27 starts. Lacazette scored 19 times and had two assists last year, off an expected 11.4 goals. He will be joined up from by the Crystal Palace forward Jean-Phillippe Mateta. Mateta scored 16 goals while making 25 starts for Crystal Palace. With Guinea and New Zealand, plus the USA team in the group, France should easily advance to the knockout round.

Argentina has been solid in international play as of late. They won the World Cup just two years ago, and are coming off a win at Copa America. Now, the under-23 team will be taking the stage looking to continue the success of Argentina. Like France, Argentina has a potent attack. He scored 11 times in the season while having 37 shots on target out of 96 total shots this past season. Further, he also created plenty of opportunities. Alvarez created .51 goals per 90 minutes of play for Manchester City. Meanwhile, Thiago Almada comes having six goals and an assist in that time in just 16 starts. Further, he had an expected goal total of just 5.7, exceeding his total. Almada has been creating .78 goals per 90 minutes of play this year for Atlanta United.

Spain is sitting third in odds. The senior level team just won at Euro 2024 and now the Under-23 team will be looking to keep up the success for Spain. Meanwhile, the Spanish squad is loaded with talent this year. It starts with Fermin Lopez and Pau Cubarsi. Lopez was great for Barcelona this past year, making 31 appearances and 14 starts scoring eight times in those games. Further, Lopez was a solid passer for Barcelona this year. He created 2.61 shots per 90 minutes in his time with Barcelona. Meanwhile, Pau Cubarsi will lead the team on defense. He also played last year for Barcelona. He made 19 appearances and 18 starts for the club. Cubarisi had 34 tackles, plus 64 clears for Barcelona while not making an error.

Sleepers to Win Men's Soccer Gold Medal

Moccoroc is coming off a U-23 Africa Cup of Nationals title. PSG forward Achraf Hakimi will be the focus. He made 20 starts and appeared in 25 matches. Hakimi scored four goals and also had five assists. Hakimi also created .65 goals per 90 minutes for PSG this past year. Further, the defense will be one of the major focal points for this Morocco side. This is headed to Mehdi Boukami Boukami spent this past year playing for Charleroi of the Belgian Pro League A. He also is solid at the counter, producing .77 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes of play last year. He also had 21 tackles plus interceptions for the season, while making just one error on the year.

The Under-23 USMNT should also be looked at the make a run. They are in the group with France, but with Guinea and New Zealand in the group, they should advance to the knock-out round. Duncan McGuire will lead the attack for the United States. McGuire has made 17 starts this year for Orlando City, finding the back of the net seven times and adding an assist. Further, the defense for the United States is solid. Walker Zimmerman will patrol the central defense for this squad. Zimmerman has 46 tackles plus interceptions, while he has 55 clearances and has not committed an error that has led to a shot. Further, Patrick Shulte will be in goal, as he has made 19 starts for the Columbus Crew this year, stopping 52 of 69 shots on target.

Final Men's Soccer Gold Medal Winner Prediction and Pick

While France has not won gold since 1984, they will be a tough team to defend in this tournament. Still, the Argentinian squad has just as potent of an attack. Leading off with their star Julian Alvarez will be difficult for the team to contend with. Further, South America has dominated these games as of late. They have won four of the last five Olympic golds with 2012 being the lone exception and Mexico winning. A European team has not won since Spain in 1992. That streak will continue in this one at the 2024 Olympics.

Final Men's Soccer Gold Medal Winner Prediction & Pick: Argentina (+240)