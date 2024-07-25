AC Milan could soon add another American star to their roster, reported by GOAL. With Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah already at the San Siro, the Rossoneri are now reportedly eyeing a move for Johnny Cardoso, another promising USMNT midfielder.

Johnny Cardoso, a 22-year-old midfielder, has been turning heads with his performances at La Liga side Real Betis. Born in New Jersey to Brazilian parents, Cardoso moved to South America at just three months old and has developed into a talented player in Europe. His impressive displays have sparked interest from several top clubs, including AC Milan, who are keen to bolster their midfield options this summer.

AC Milan's interest in Cardoso comes as they search for alternatives in the transfer market. They have faced challenges in their pursuit of Youssouf Fofana from Monaco, leading them to explore other options. Cardoso’s ability to play both as a central midfielder and a defensive midfielder adds to his attractiveness as a transfer target. His versatility could provide AC Milan with much-needed depth and flexibility in their squad.

Transfer options for Johnny Cardoso

Barcelona and multiple Premier League clubs have also been linked with Cardoso, but Milan’s interest appears to be gaining traction. The Rossoneri are looking for midfield reinforcements after facing challenges in their pursuit of Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana. Cardoso’s potential move to Milan is particularly appealing due to his possession of an Italian passport, which simplifies the registration process and avoids any non-EU player restrictions.

The possible addition of Cardoso to the AC Milan squad would not only strengthen their midfield but also enhance their growing connection with the United States. Having Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah already on the team has boosted the club's popularity in the US, and signing another American talent would further that appeal. Cardoso’s versatility and potential make him an attractive option for Milan as they continue to build a competitive squad.

Adding Cardoso to their ranks would not only strengthen Milan's midfield but also enhance their growing connection with the United States. Having Pulisic and Musah already on the team has boosted the club's popularity in the US, and signing another USMNT talent would further that appeal. Cardoso’s versatility and potential make him an attractive option for Milan as they continue to build a competitive squad.

Cardoso's background is quite unique. Born in New Jersey, he moved to Brazil as an infant and has dual nationality. This allows him to hold an Italian passport, making it easier for him to join European clubs. His career began at Internacional in Brazil, where he quickly made a name for himself with his strong performances. His move to Real Betis in La Liga further showcased his abilities, catching the eye of top clubs across Europe.

What's next for AC Milan

Milan are also monitoring other midfield options, including Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan international spent last season on loan at Manchester United, but the Red Devils have been hesitant to meet Fiorentina's asking price for a permanent transfer. With several targets on their radar, Milan are actively looking to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season.

As the summer transfer window progresses, Milan's pursuit of Cardoso will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. The potential addition of another USMNT star to the squad would be a significant move for the club, both on and off the pitch. It would also reinforce the growing trend of American players making their mark in top European leagues.

As AC Milan prepares for the upcoming season, the potential addition of Johnny Cardoso could provide a significant boost. The club's interest in the USMNT star highlights their commitment to building a dynamic and diverse squad. If Cardoso joins Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah at the San Siro, it would mark another milestone in Milan’s efforts to connect with the growing soccer market in the United States. Fans will be watching closely to see if this exciting transfer rumor becomes a reality.