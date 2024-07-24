The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to open with a spectacular ceremony in the heart of the French capital. For the first time, the ceremony will occur outside a stadium featuring a river parade along the Seine. Over 100 boats will cruise past famous landmarks like Notre Dame and the Louvre, ending near the Eiffel Tower, where the Olympic cauldron will be lit to officially start the Games. However, Team USA’s soccer teams will be absent from this grand event as they have already begun their Olympic campaigns.

The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) and the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) have early matches that prevent them from attending the opening ceremony. The USMNT will face hosts France in Marseille on Wednesday, while the USWNT will play against Zambia in Nice the following day. These early fixtures mean the teams must focus on their preparations rather than participating in the ceremony.

LeBron James and Coco Gauff: Flag bearers for Team USA

Despite the absence of the soccer teams, Team USA will be proudly represented at the opening ceremony by two iconic athletes. NBA star LeBron James has been selected as the male flag bearer for the Paris Games. This will be James’s fourth Olympics, and he has expressed great pride in being chosen for this honor. “It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” said James. “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians, and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

Tennis star Coco Gauff will join James as the female flag bearer. She will be the first tennis player to receive this honor from Team USA. Gauff’s selection as the flag bearer highlights her significant achievements and her role as an inspiration to many young athletes.

While the flag bearers will lead Team USA in the opening ceremony, the soccer teams will be focused on their challenging early matches. The USMNT will face a tough opener against France, coached by Thierry Henry, who are considered strong favorites. After France, the team will play against New Zealand and Guinea in the group stage, aiming for a spot in the knockout rounds.

Expectations are high for the USWNT under coach Emma Hayes's leadership. Following a disappointing performance at the World Cup 2023, the team is determined to make a strong showing in Paris. In addition to Zambia, the USWNT will face Germany and Australia in the group stage. Hayes’s debut tournament as coach adds an extra layer of excitement, with fans hoping for a gold medal finish.

The Paris Olympics promise to be a memorable event, with unique elements like the river parade and the involvement of iconic athletes like LeBron James and Coco Gauff. Despite the soccer teams' absence at the opening ceremony, Team USA’s presence will be strongly felt, and the focus will soon shift to the thrilling competitions ahead.

The soccer teams' absence from the opening ceremony underscores the demanding schedule that athletes face during the Olympics. The priority remains clear for the players, coaches, and fans: to perform at their best and strive for victory. As the Games unfold, all eyes will be on the playfields, where the true spirit of competition will shine.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will blend tradition and innovation, highlighted by a grand opening ceremony and the participation of remarkable athletes. Team USA’s soccer teams may miss the initial celebrations, but their journey in the tournament will undoubtedly capture the hearts of fans worldwide. The dedication and spirit of athletes like LeBron James and Coco Gauff will inspire many, showcasing the unifying power of sports on the global stage.