It is the Battle of the Beltways as the Washington Nationals visit the Baltimore Orioles. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Orioles prediction and pick.

Nationals-Orioles Projected Starters

DJ Herz vs. Dean Kremer

DJ Herz (2-4) with a 4.41 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out, Herz had his start shortened by rain but did go 2.2 innings, giving up four hits and four walks. He would allow two runs and take a no-decision.

2024 Road Splits: On the road, Herz has made three starts, going 0-1. He has a 6.75 ERA and a .302 opponent batting average.

Dean Kremer (4-9) with a 4.70 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Kremer went 4.1 innings in the last start, with four hits, five walks, and a home run. He allowed five runs in a loss to the Blue Jays.

2024 Home Splits: At home this year, he is 1-4 in seven starts. He has a 5.40 ERA and a .264 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Orioles Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.4 (-140)

Moneyline: +144

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Orioles

Time: 6:35 PM ET/ 3:35 PM PT

TV: MASN2/MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 18th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 15th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. CJ Abrams has been great this year. He is hitting .249 on the year with a .320 on-base percentage. Abrams has 17 home runs and 59 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 20 bases and scored 69 times. Still, Abrams is considered day-to-day with an injury. Luis Garcia Jr. is also having a solid year. He is hitting .293 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. Garcia has 14 home runs and 58 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 19 bases and scored 44 times. Rounding out the top bats of nthe year is Keibert Ruiz. He is hitting .223 on the year with nine home runs, 39 RBIS, and 21 runs scored.

In the last week, Alex Call has been great. He is hitting .464 in the last week, with a .483 on-base percentage. He has six RBIs and four runs scored in the last week. Luis Garcia is also having a great week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, five RBIS and four runs scored. James Wood has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .286 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, four RBIs, three stolen bases, and seven runs scored in the last week.

Current Nationals have 26 career at-bats against Kremer. They have hit .269 against him with two RBIs. Both of the RBIs belong to Luis Garcia, who is one for six with a double. Meanwhile, Harold Ramirez is two for seven with a walk, and Ildemaro Vargas is two for two against Kremer.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are third in the majors in runs scored, while sitting sixth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Anthony Santander has been great this year. He is hitting .243 with a .308 on-base percentage. Santander has 35 home runs, 79 RBIs and 71 runs scored. Also have a great year, Henderson. He has a .290 batting average and a .376 on-base percentage. Henderson has 29 home runs and 69 RBIS. Further, Henderson has 14 stolen bases and 94 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats this year is Adley Rutschman. Rutschman is hitting .266 this year with a .334 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs 68 RBIS and 58 runs scored this year.

Colton Cowser has been driving runs in during the last week. He is hitting just .214 with a .241 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, five RBIS and five runs scored. Jackson Holliday is in a similar boat. He is hitting just .136 in the last week, but he has three home runs five RBIS and five runs scored. Ryan Mountcastle has been hot this week. He is hitting .316 in the last week with a .350 on-base percentage. He has three RBIs and a run scored in the last week. The Orioles have hit .249 in the last week with ten home runs and 27 runs scored.

Final Nationals-Orioles Prediction & Pick

DJ Herz has struggled in recent starts, especially on the road. Dean Kremer has not been great, but the Nationals for not having the offense to make a difference in this one. The Orioles have a solid offense, and while not hitting great, they are scoring runs. Take the Orioles in this one.

Final Nationals-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (172)