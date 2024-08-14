ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners are on the road to take on the Detroit Tigers Wednesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Tigers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mariners-Tigers Projected Starters

Bryan Woo vs. Beau Briske

Bryan Woo (5-1) with a 2.27 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 67.1 innings pitched, 50K/7BB, .208 oBA

Last Start: vs. Detroit Tigers: No Decision, 6.2 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 32.1 innings pitched, 22K/4BB, .242 oBA

Beau Briske (1-2) with a 4.57 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 41.1 innings pitched, 45K/15BB, .252 oBA

Last Start: at San Francisco Giants: No Decision, 3 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 13 games, 2 starts, 5.79 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 18.2 innings pitched, 17K/6BB, .333 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Tigers Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -142

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Root Sports, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryan Woo is having a great season for the Mariners. Woo's biggest asset is his command. He has walked just seven batters all season, which is why his walk rate is in the 99th percentile in the MLB. Woo is also in the 82nd percentile in average exit velocity, 99th percentile in barrel percentage, and 91st percentile in hard hit percentage. Woo does is one of the best pitchers in the MLB when he is on. If he can have another good game on the mound, the Mariners will win.

Woo has already pitched against the Tigers once this season. That was actually his last start. In that start, the Mariners won the game, and Woo was left with the No Decision. He walked just one walk over 6.2 innings, and struck out seven. The Tigers are not the best offensive team, so Woo should be able to have a repeat performance. If he can do that, the Mariners will win this game.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Briske has been used as an opener when he starts games. He is mainly a reliever, but he does a decent job as a starter. He did in his last game at least. Three innings and no runs is a fantastic way to start a game, and the Tigers need him to do that again. Seattle is not a good offensive team, so Briske should be able to begin the game with three strong innings Wednesday night. Seattle has the lowest batting average in the MLB, third-lowest slugging percentage, and the most strikeouts by a long shot. The Tigers should be able to have a good game on the mound in this one.

Detroit opened up this series with a dominant win. They held the Mariners to just one run, which is not a surprise considering Seattle's offensive struggles. However, the Tigers scored 15 runs, as well. That makes it very easy to win a baseball game. Do not expect the Tigers to put up another 15 runs, but just four or five will be enough to do it. In fact, the Tigers are 49-15 when they score at least four runs this season.

Final Mariners-Tigers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game, but Bryan Woo is the better pitcher. I am expecting Woo to have another good start and shut down the Tigers again.

Final Mariners-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-142)