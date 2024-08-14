ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals hit the road facing the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Twins prediction and pick.

Royals-Twins Projected Starters

Cole Ragans vs. Louie Varland

Cole Ragans (9-7) with a 3.27 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Ragans went 6.1 innings in his last start, giving up six hits, two walks, and two home runs. He would allow four runs, with just one earned in a win over the Red Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Ragans is 3-3 in ten starts on the road. He has a 3.61 ERA and a .236 opponent batting average.

Louie Varland (0-4) with a 6.46 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP.

Last Start: Varland went 4.2 innings in his last start on August 9th, his first since June 16th. He would give up eight hits and a home run. Three runs would score as he took the no-decision against the Guardians.

2024 Home Splits: Varland is 0-2 in five appearances and four starts at home this year. He has a 6.23 ERA and a .273 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Twins Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline -112

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Royals vs. Twins

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: BSKC/BSNO/MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are tenth in the majors in runs scored while sitting eighth in batting average, 156h in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. has led the way this year. He is hitting .347 on the year with a .395 on-base percentage. Witt has 23 home runsand 88 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 25 bases and scored 101 times. Vinnie Pasquantino has also been solid this year. He is hitting .261 on the year with a .315 on-base percentage. Pasquantino has 17 home runs and 84 RBIS this year while scoring 53 times. Salvador Perez rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .280 this year with a .340 on-base percentage. Perez has 21 home runs, 78 RBIS, and has scored 48 runs on the year.

Bobby Witt Jr. has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting .400 in the last week with a .478 on-base percentage. Witt has two doubles, a triple, and three home runs in the last week. This has led to eight RBIS and seven runs scored. Michael Massey is also hot. He is hitting .278 in the last week with a home run. Massey has four RBIs and three runs scored. Vinnie Pasquantino is not hitting great but is driving in runs. He is hitting .182 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. He has also scored two times.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are sixth in the majors in runs scored while sitting tenth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .228 on the year with a .308 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 17 home runs and 53 RBIs while scoring 42 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .245 on the year with a .329 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 49 RBIs while scoring 42 times this year. Also playing well is Byron Buxton .buxton is hitting .275 this year with a .334 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 49 RBIS and 54 runs scored this year.

Matt Wallner comes into the game hot. He is hitting .294 over the last week with a .368 on-base percentage. He has a home run and six RBIs while scoring one this week. Royce Lewis is also hot. He is hitting .263 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. He has also scored four times in the last week. Byron Buxton rounds out the top bats in nthe last week. He is hitting .267 with a .313 on-base percentage. Buxton has two home runs and three RBIs, plus has scored twice.

Current members of the Twins have 47 career at-bats against Cole Ragans. They have hit .234 off him. Royce Lewis is 2-2 with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Jose Miranda is one for five but has two RBIs against Ragans.

Final Royals-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Twins offense has been great as of late, but with Louis Varland on the mound, the Royals should be able to score plenty of runs in this one too. Varland has struggled, for the most part, this season. Still, Cole Ragans will give up runs in bunches. So far in this series, in two games, 27 runs have been scored. Expect that to continue in this one and take the over.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Royals-Twins Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (+100)