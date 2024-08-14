ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Jordan Montgomery takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks as they face the Colorado Rockies. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Rockies-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Tanner Gordon vs. Jordan Montgomery

Tanner Gordon (0-3) with a 6.15 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Gordon went five innings in his last start, giving up six hits and a home run. He would surrender just two runs in a no-decision against the Braves.

2024 Road Splits: In three road starts, Gordon is 0-2 with a 6.60 ERA and a .305 opponent batting average.

Jordan Montgomery (7-6) with a 6.37 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP

Last Start: Montgomery went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up eight hits and three walks. He would take the loss to the Phillies after giving up four runs.

2024 Home Splits: Montgomery is 3-4 in ten starts are home with an 8.14 ERA and a .364 opponent batting average

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Diamondbacks Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +180

Arizona Diamondbacks -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How to Watch the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 3:40 PM ET/ 12:40 PM PT

TV: COLR/ARID

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are 16th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 14th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Brenton Doyle leads the way. He is hitting .265 on the year with a .324 on-base percentage. Doyle has 20 home runs this year and 59 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 23 bases and scored 65 times. Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .275 this year with a .298 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 55 RBIs while scoring 63 times. Rounding out the best bats on the year is Ryan McMahon. he is hitting .251 on the year with a .298 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs with 53 RBIs and 56 runs scored.

Brendan Rodgers comes into the game hot. He has hit .423 in the last week with a .484 on-base percentage. Further, he has a home run, six RBIs and five runs scored this week. Jake Cave is also hot. He has hit .400 in the last week with a .429 base percentage. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and three runs scored. Sam Hilliard rounds out the hottest bats. He is hitting .429 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and four runs scored. In the last seven games, the Rockies are sitting .291 with six home runs, and 37 runs scored. That is good for over five runs per game.

Only four memebrs of the Rockies have a career at-bat against Jordan Montgomery. Both Ryan McMahon and Jacob Stallings are 0-2. Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers is one for three, and Charlie Blackmon is one for two with an RBI.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks are first in the majors in runs scored while sitting third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Ketel Marte leads the way. He is hitting .298 this year with a .369 on-base percentage. He has 30 home runs, 81 RBIs and 81 runs scored. Still, Marte is considered day-to-day as he was injured for the second time in a week on Monday. Joining him in having a great year is Eugenio Suarez. He is hitting .231 on the year with a .305 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs, 64 RBIS, and 57 runs scored. Crobin Carroll has not been hitting great, but he is getting on base. He is hitting just .219 with a .308 on-base percentage. Carroll has 11 home runs and 46 RBIS but has scored 80 times. Further, he has stolen 21 bases this year.

Jake McCarthy comes into the game hot. HE is hitting .423 in the last week with three home runs. 13 RBIS and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Crobin Carroll is hot as well. He is hitting .292 in the last week with a .346 on-base percentage. Carroll has three home runs and seven RBIs while scoring seven times. Josh Bell is also swinging the bat well. He is hitting .345 in the last week with two home runs, six RBIs and six runs scored. In the last week, the Diamondbacks are hitting .313 as a team and have hit 15 home runs plus scored 47 times. That is nearly nine runs per game.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers in this game have been struggling this year. Both of them will give up runs in bunches. Further, they will be facing hot offensive units. The two teams have combined for nearly 14 runs per game in the last week. With the poor pitching and great offense, take the over in this one.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Over 9 (-122)