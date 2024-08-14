ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the road to take on the New England Patriots Thursday night. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Patriots prediction and pick.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Eagles-Patriots Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +120

New England Patriots: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 35.5 (-115)

Under: 35.5 (-105)

How to Watch Eagles-Patriots Preseason

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Eagles did not play their starters in week one of the preseason, and I would not expect them to play in this game. If they do, it will only be for a drive or two. However, Philadelphia has some good backups on their team. Rookie Will Shipley will play a lot of snaps while Kenneth Gainwell is a good running back. At quarterback, Kenny Pickett is a capable player. He can lead an offense a little bit, and he should play more than few drives. With that, the Eagles could score a couple touchdowns with those players in the game.

Philadelphia allowed just 13 points in their first preseason game. They are a team that usually plays good defense, as well. New England was not good offensively last year, and I am not so sure they improved too much heading into this year. The Eagles held the Ravens to just 82 yards in the air, and 82 yards on the ground in week one of the preseason. That is a dominant performance. If they play anywhere near as good as that, the Eagles will win this game.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread/Win

New England is a good defensive team. This is not surprising as they now have a pretty good defensive head coach. In week one of the preseason, the Patriots allowed just three points. They played a bad offensive team, but that does not take away from their defensive skill. In that first game, the Patriots put a lot of pressure on the quarterback. They had five sacks, and eight QB hits. That is the type of play from pass rushers that makes it very hard for an offense to get anything going. If the Patriots defensive line can continue that pressure in this game, they will be able to win.

As mentioned, the Eagles play pretty good defense. However, Bailey Zappe, Joe Milton, and Drake Maye are capable quarterbacks. They each played well week one, and more importantly, they each took care of the ball. Along with that, the Patriots took just two sacks in that game. That is a testament to the offensive line. The Patriots need the QBs to take care of the ball in this game, as well as the offensive line putting in good work again. If they can do that, the Patriots will be in good position to win this game.

Final Eagles-Patriots Prediction & Pick

This should be a pretty good game, for a preseason matchup. The Patriots have a little more to figure out than the Eagles, which means the Patriots will be playing their starters more than the Eagles do. For that reason, I like them to win this game at home. The spread is low, so I like the Patriots to cover the spread, as well.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Eagles-Patriots Prediction & Pick: Patriots -2.5 (-105)