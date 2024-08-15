ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Bailey Ober and the Twins hit the road facing the Texas Rangers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Rangers prediction and pick.

Twins-Rangers Projected Starters

Bailey Ober vs. Cody Bradford

Bailey Ober (12-5) with a 3.52 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Ober went six innings, giving up two hits and two walks. He would not allow a run and take the win over the Guardians.

2024 Road Splits: Ober is 5-4 on the road with a 4.13 ERA and a .204 opponent batting average.

Cody Bradford (4-0) with a 3.60 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP

Last Start: In his previous start, Bradford went five innings, giving up five hits. He would surrender one run and take the win over the Yankees.

2024 Home Splits: Bradford is 3-0 at home with a 2.35 ERA and a .167 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Rangers Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -120

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Twins vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/ 5:05 PM PT

TV: BSNO/BSSW

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are tied for fifth in the majors in runs scored while sitting eighth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .228 on the year with a .308 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 17 home runs and 53 RBIs while scoring 42 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .243 on the year with a .330 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 49 RBIs while scoring 44 times this year. Also playing well is Byron Buxton. Buxton is hitting .275 this year with a .334 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 49 RBIS and 54 runs scored this year. Still, he is now considered day-to-day with a hip issue.

Matt Wallner comes into the game hot. He is hitting .333 over the last week with a .417 on-base percentage. He has a home run and six RBIs while scoring four times this week. Royce Lewis is also hot. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. He has also scored four times in the last week. Max Kepler is also hot right now. He is hitting .370 in the last week with a .393 on-base percentage. He has a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored.

Current Twins have just five career at-bats against Cody Bradford. No one has a hite, but Ryan Jeffers has a sacrifice fly and one RBI.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers are 19th in runs scored while sitting 20th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. Marcus Semien has been great this year. He is hitting .241 on the year with a .314 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 75 times. Meanwhile, Corey Seager has been solid as well. He is hitting .275 on the year with 26 home runs and 63 RBIs. Further, he has scored 60 runs. Rounding out the top bats is Adolis Garcia. Garcia is hitting just .218 with a .283 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 56 runs scored on the year.

Corey Seager has been hot in the last week. He has hit .240 this week with two home runs and six RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week. Carson Kelly has also been great in the last week. he is hitting .417 in the last week with a .462 on-base percentage. Kelly has a home run, four RBIS, and four runs scored. Adolis Garcia is also doing well. He is hitting .409 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has three RBIS and three runs scored.

Current memebrs of the Rangers have 45 career at-bats against Bailey Ober. they have hit .333 against him with a .388 on-base percentage. Marcus Semien has been great against Ober. He is five for nine with a double, two home runs, a walk, and two RBIs. Robbie Grossman is also five for eight with two doubles and an RBI.

Final Twins-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Bailey Ober has been great as of late. He has won seven of his last nine starts. Further, he has given up less than three earned runs in eight of his last nine starts. While Cody Bradford has pitched great at home this year, the Twins offense is on fire. They have scored over five runs per game over the last week. That will be enough for them to get the win in this one.

Final Twins-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-120)