The famous Brazilian footballer Neymar is recovering from a knee injury. Playing for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, the former Barcelona man has only managed to play five games since his move from Paris Saint-Germain due to fitness issues. At 32, Neymar's recovery journey has been long, but he is now close to returning.

Recovery journey

Rodolfo Landim, the president of Flamengo, shared some insights about Neymar's recovery and possible future plans. Speaking on the Charla Podcast, Landim addressed the common question from fans about signing the 32-year-old. He pointed out the financial challenges, noting, “Neymar earns more per month than two Flamengo salaries combined. People often don't realize the huge amounts involved.” According to Landim, the Brazilian earns around 70 million per month, a significant sum even for a top player like him.

Despite the financial hurdles, Landim expressed his admiration for Neymar, calling him “absolutely outstanding” and one of the top players in the world. He is optimistic about his recovery, saying, “We have to see how he recovers, but I think he'll recover well because he's a light player.” Landim mentioned meeting Neymar in the locker room, where the right-footed winger seemed confident about returning to full fitness by mid-September.

Neymar's own words

Neymar himself has hinted at a future move to Flamengo. During a visit to the Maracana stadium, he wore the jersey of Gabigol, another Santos academy graduate, and said, “I've always said that I want to play for Flamengo. It's the second team in my heart because the first is Santos.” This statement has fueled speculation about a potential move to Flamengo once his contract with Al-Hilal ends.

Neymar is under contract with Al-Hilal until the summer of 2025, with an option to extend for another year. This means the 32-year-old could become a free agent in a couple of years, providing an opportunity to return to Brazil and play for Flamengo. Neymar's comments and actions show his strong connection to Brazilian football and his desire to play for Flamengo, a team with a special place in his heart.

As Neymar works towards his comeback, fans are eager to see him back on the field. His potential return to Brazilian football, especially with a club like Flamengo, is exciting. For now, though, all eyes are on his recovery and performance upon returning to Al-Hilal.

Neymar's journey reminds us of the challenges top athletes face with injuries and recovery. Yet his dedication and the support from figures like Landim highlight the resilience and determination needed to overcome such setbacks. As September approaches, the football world anticipates the Brazilian's return, hopeful for a successful comeback and perhaps a future move that will fulfill his dream of playing for Flamengo.

The possibility of Neymar joining Flamengo excites not only the club's supporters but also football fans around the world. A player of the 32-year-old's caliber playing in Brazil's top league would significantly boost Brazilian football. It would also be a homecoming, as Neymar started his career with Santos in Brazil before moving to Europe. His return could inspire young Brazilian players and bring more attention to the Brazilian league.

fans and experts alike are closely watching Neymar's recovery and future plans. His potential move to Flamengo is a thrilling prospect, but the focus remains on his comeback from injury. If all goes well, the former PSG man will soon be back on the field, showcasing his incredible talent and perhaps, one day, playing for Flamengo.