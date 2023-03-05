Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young made the trip to Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He met with multiple teams and was also measured on Saturday, but he ultimately decided to not throw the football.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer touched base with an NFC assistant coach who has spent plenty of time as of late watching film on multiple coveted quarterbacks who will be available at the 2023 NFL Draft, including Young. While some have questioned Young’s call to not throw the football or work out for teams on Saturday, this NFL coach believes that the former Alabama passer made the right decision on this matter.

“It’s smart to not throw for him, he would not look great in this environment,” the coach said. “His ball placement’s really good, he can spin it fine. But his arm is just ok strength-wise. He’s incredible in the areas Levis and Richardson struggle with—he knows how to throw the appropriate ball, with the right touch and timing. And in a combine environment, with no defenders out there, he might just look smaller and weaker than the other guys.

“So it’s good that he’s not throwing.”

Young reportedly does plan on taking part in a throwing session at Alabama’s second pro day, which will come on April 6.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

From Young’s standpoint, he does not necessarily see that he has a “drive” to prove anything to NFL teams in the months before this year’s NFL Draft.

“My drive isn’t necessarily to prove anything,” Young said during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine. ” I think, for me, it is to try to explain all of the things that I see to all of the coaches, the GM’s, all of the decision-makers — to express myself and talk about how I see the game, my experiences in the past and to be able to learn as well. To be able to soak as much in from the process, learn from the coaches, being able to talk to some players who play in the league now.

“So for me, it is a big learning experience, and I am doing my best to try to explain how I have gotten here and try to find that great fit.”

Young recorded 8,356 passing yards and 80 touchdown passes over his three-season run at Alabama.