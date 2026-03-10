The Green Bay Packers fell short of their mission last season after getting eliminated in the wild-card round for the second straight year.

While there were plenty of positives to glean from the campaign, there were clear gaps on the Packers' roster, particularly on the defensive side. Their coverage of the outside left much to be desired, relying on players such as Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine.

To add size and reliability, the Packers have signed Benjamin St-Juste to a two-year deal worth $10 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

“A deal done late last night for the former LAC (Los Angeles Chargers) CB,” noted Garafolo.

St-Juste is coming off a one-year stop with the Chargers, where he played a backup role. He tallied 37 total tackles, including 22 solo tackles, one interception, and seven passes defended.

The 28-year-old cornerback is expected to play a bigger role on the Packers, a team that has been pining for more length and strength in defensive schemes. At around 6-foot-3, St-Juste is big enough to match up against tall receivers.

Acquiring him is a classic low-risk, high-reward move for Green Bay, particularly if he increases his numbers if he gets a starting role. As of now, Nixon, Valentine, and Nate Hobbs appear to be ahead of him in the depth chart.

But of course, anything can change in training camp, especially with a new defensive coordinator in Jonathan Gannon.

With all the deals flying around in free agency, expect the Packers to make more moves in the coming days to bolster their defensive crew.