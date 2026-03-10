Jermaine Johnson II will begin a new chapter in his career as he is set to join the Tennessee Titans after being traded by the New York Jets last month.

The Titans gave up T'Vondre Sweat in exchange for Johnson. The deal will be officially consummated on Tuesday.

But it looks like Johnson is not the only one who will be having a new home in Tennessee, as he shared a cryptic message on X amid the productive first day of free agency.

“Time to take my recruiter hat off. We went 1/1, chat,” posted Johnson.

It is hard to speculate, but did Johnson allude to enticing other players to join him on the Titans?

According to multiple reports, the Titans have already agreed to terms with John Franklin-Myers on a three-year contract worth $63 million. Perhaps Franklin-Myers was the one Johnson was referring to.

Or maybe another key acquisition? The Titans have already added Wan'Dale Robinson, Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, and Daniel Bellinger.

Whoever it is, the 27-year-old Johnson should also focus on adjusting to his new team aside from recruiting other talent. But maybe he is not too worried about it since he will be reunited with coach Robert Saleh, who was hired by the Titans in January.

Johnson is quite familiar with Saleh, having spent three seasons with him on the Jets.

Johnson, who was named to the Pro Bowl in 2023, will look to rejuvenate his career as he has been slowed down by injuries recently. He is expected to play a pivotal role in improving the Titans' pass rush.

Last season, Tennessee struggled to generate pressure, so adding him gives the team another athletic edge rusher in a pass-heavy league.