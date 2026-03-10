While San Francisco 49ers players and fans are abuzz about a free-agent grab, the team still needs to get something worked out with Trent Williams. Then it’s off to the draft. And here is the 49ers 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup after the NFL Combine.

The 49ers took a step toward answering their 2026 needs at the wide receiver position with the signing of Mike Evans. However, the receiver room needs more sculpting.

Other needs in the draft are guard, edge rusher, and safety. How will things play out in the draft? Let’s see what some of the draft gurus are saying.

WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints; Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports; Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

It makes sense that the 49ers would go this direction, even with the signing of Evans. The age factor for Evans means he won’t be around long. And he could also help Cooper learn the ropes.

Crean said versatility will bring Cooper into clear focus for the 49ers.

“Cooper is a jack-of-all-trades whose numbers suggest he’s more athletic than originally thought,” Crean wrote. “He may not have the n-doubt WR1 upside some of these WR prospects have, but he may be the perfect Juwan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk replacement as he often gets comped to a pretty good former San Francisco receiver, Deebo Samuel.”

Cooper ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine, so there’s plenty of reason to take a shot here. The fit seems right, according to Wilson.

“We'll see what happens with Jauan Jennings in San Francisco, but Brandon Aiyuk may have played his last snap,” Wilson wrote. “There's a need at guard too, but Cooper Jr. feels like a Kyle Shanahan-type receiver.”

Bleacher Report scout Dame Parson said the skill set will make it hard for the 49ers to pass on picking Cooper.

“Cooper is a great run-after-catch receiver, with good top-end speed and body control at the catch point,” B/R scout Dame Parson said. Parson said. “His build and skill set make him an ideal addition for Shanahan's scheme and Brock Purdy's strengths as the starting quarterback. Cooper can win from the slot and the outside. In this scheme, he should become a favorite target of Purdy early in the process.”

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Justin Melo, Sports Illustrated

The 49ers needed more offensive weapons toward the end of the season. It makes sense they will stick to this strategy.

“KC Concepcion is an extremely explosive player with elite short-area quickness and run-after-catch ability,” Melo wrote. “Kyle Shanahan would utilize Concepcion in creative ways to help generate big gains.”

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

George Kittle has a lot of tree rings, so the 49ers will need to add a dynamic player moving forward. Sadiq presents this opportunity if he makes it to slot No. 27.

“Sadiq was as advertised as a crazy athlete, and then he showed as much by running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and jumping 43.5 inches in the vertical at 241 pounds,” Sikkema wrote. “He also threw up 26 repetitions on the bench press.

“He is one of the most athletically gifted players in the class, regardless of position, and could be a true chess piece in Kyle Shanahan’s offense with George Kittle — and even without him.”

OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Brugler may have been ahead of the crowd, perhaps sensing the 49ers would grab Evans. Plus, the recent news about a possible Trenton Williams trade makes this pick even more realistic.

“Lomu will benefit from another year of strength development, which would leave him ready just in time to potentially take over for Trent Williams at left tackle,” Brugler wrote. “His athletic footwork and movement control suggest he has a bright future.”

The free-agent signings change

All of the aforementioned mock drafts came before the signing of Evans. So, what will things look like now, especially if the 49ers come to terms with Jauan Jennings?

If you run the PFF Mock Draft simulator, the 49ers go with an offensive lineman. They grab Clemson tackle Blake Miller. Like the Lomu pick above, this makes a lot of sense.

It’s also possible the 49ers would set their sights on Clemson edge TJ Parker in this slot.