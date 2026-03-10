The Las Vegas Raiders were fearless on the first day of NFL free agency. Las Vegas started the day with a ton of cap space and holes all over the roster. The Raiders wasted little time in bringing in priority free agents who should form the nucleus of the team moving forward.

They did not limit themselves strictly to free agents, either. Las Vegas started the day by acquiring cornerback Taron Johnson from the Bills. They also re-signed cornerback Eric Stokes on a three-year deal worth $30 million.

But the Raiders stood out from the crowd once they started adding external free agents. Las Vegas threw a lot of money around and brought in some of the biggest names in this year's free agent class.

The Raiders stand alone as one of the NFL's biggest winners after the first day of NFL free agency.

Tyler Linderbaum should bring stability on offense

We have to start with Linderbaum.

The Raiders were clearly willing to do whatever it takes to land the three-time Pro Bowl center in free agency. Las Vegas handed Linderbaum a three-year contract worth $81 million that completely reset the center market. In fact, Linderbaum earns $9 million per season more than the next highest-paid center.

This is arguably one of the most important moves of free agency thus far. And not just because of the dollar signs.

Everyone around the NFL expects the Raiders to draft QB Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That makes the offseason objective clear in Las Vegas: build the best support system possible before drafting a rookie quarterback.

Linderbaum is the perfect player to add in this situation.

The talented young center only turns 26 years old this offseason and still has some great years ahead of him. Now the Raiders have one of the league's best centers during the formative years of Mendoza's career.

The Raiders will enjoy a few secondary effects of adding Linderbaum too. He should be able to help Mendoza out with calling protections, taking some mental load off the rookie quarterback. Linderbaum is also great at run blocking, which could help second-year running back Ashton Jeanty have a breakout season in 2026.

Simply put: Linderbaum is worth every penny of his $81 million contract.

Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean will form the spine of a new-look Raiders defense

The Raiders did not neglect the defensive side of the ball either.

Las Vegas is changing to a 3-4 defense front under new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. That left the Raiders with plenty of work to do adding players to fit a new scheme. Fortunately, they were able to add a pair of starting-caliber players on day one of free agency.

The Raiders added both Walker and Dean, immediately overhauling their linebacker room. Both players got three-year contracts.

Walker and Dean will form the backbone of the team's defense up the middle. They are both sound overall players who are capable of making big plays both against the run and in coverage.

Las Vegas could be a lot better on defense in 2026 simply because their linebacker are no longer a huge liability.

Let's not forget about Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce.

Las Vegas retained Koonce and added Paye in an effort to make up for the loss of Maxx Crosby. There's no replacing a player like Crosby, but edge rusher is no longer a glaring need in Las Vegas.

Ultimately, it is great news that Las Vegas looks at least competent at all three levels of their defense after just one day of free agency.

Jalen Nailor gives Las Vegas another complementary weapon on offense

This was perhaps the most surprising signing of the day across the league. Largely because of the combination of team, player, and contract.

Don't get me wrong, Nailor is a solid player who absolutely raises the floor for the Raiders on offense. But it was surprising to see the Raiders prioritize Nailor of all players at the wide receiver position.

Perhaps Las Vegas is convinced that Nailor has untapped potential after two solid seasons in Minnesota.

Nailor logged at least 28 receptions, 400 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in both 2024 and 2025. That is especially impressive in 2025, as the Vikings had extremely inconsistent play at quarterback.

It will be interesting to see where Nailor shakes out on the depth chart in 2026. His current competition is Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr.

This move could look even better if the Raiders use a premium pick on another wide receiver in the draft.