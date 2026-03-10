The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2026 NFL offseason carrying a familiar mix of optimism and frustration. For much of the 2025 season, the Colts looked like a team ready to reclaim its place among the AFC’s contenders. Yet the final stretch of the season revealed a harsher reality: Indianapolis still lacks the depth and defensive consistency required to survive the NFL’s brutal late-season grind.

Now, as general manager Chris Ballard surveys the free agent market, the task is clear. The Colts must ensure the promising start of 2025 does not repeat itself as another painful “what could have been.” If Indianapolis hopes to return to the postseason in 2026, these four free agents represent the kind of targeted additions capable of pushing the roster over the top.

Rollercoaster 2025 season

To understand where the Colts must go next, it is necessary to revisit the dramatic swings of the 2025 campaign. Indianapolis burst out of the gates with one of the hottest starts in the NFL. Behind a rejuvenated Daniel Jones and a dominant Jonathan Taylor, the Colts raced to an 8-2 record that briefly placed them among the conference’s elite.

However, the momentum evaporated almost overnight. In Week 14, Daniel Jones suffered a devastating Achilles injury that ended his season. That changed the trajectory of the team. Without their starting quarterback, the offense struggled to maintain its rhythm.

What followed was a historic collapse. Indianapolis lost seven consecutive games to close the season, finishing 8-9 and becoming the first team in NFL history to miss the playoffs after starting 8-2. For a team that had looked like a postseason contender for two months, the finish left a bitter taste that still lingers.

Cap challenges

The Colts enter the 2026 offseason navigating a complicated financial landscape. Sure, the NFL salary cap has risen to approximately $301.2 million. However, Indianapolis has limited flexibility due to several major financial commitments.

Jones is currently playing under a transition tag worth $37.8 million. Meanwhile, wide receiver Alec Pierce recently signed a massive four-year, $116 million extension. Those deals leave the Colts hovering near the cap limit. That's even after smaller moves such as signing kicker Blake Grupe to a one-year contract.

Ballard has already taken steps to strengthen the defense by signing edge rusher Arden Key to a two-year, $20 million deal. However, that move alone will not solve the team’s defensive shortcomings.

The Colts still need a premier edge rusher capable of consistently disrupting opposing quarterbacks. The linebacker corps also requires reinforcements following the departure of Zaire Franklin. Meanwhile, the secondary needs veteran leadership to prevent another late-season defensive breakdown.

EDGE Trey Hendrickson

The Colts' first priority must be upgrading the pass rush. Trey Hendrickson remains one of the most disruptive edge defenders in the league. He would provide the type of consistent production Indianapolis desperately needs.

Yes, Key offers versatility along the defensive front. Still, Hendrickson would immediately become the unit’s centerpiece. His relentless motor and refined pass-rushing technique make him a nightmare for offensive tackles. More importantly, Hendrickson’s presence would alleviate pressure on interior stars DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

LB Kaden Elliss

Article Continues Below

The Colts’ linebacker corps lost a significant presence when Franklin departed. Kaden Elliss offers a compelling solution. He has developed into one of the league’s most versatile linebackers. He combines strong tackling instincts with the ability to contribute as a pass rusher.

In 2025, Ellis surpassed the 100-tackle mark while adding several impact plays as a blitzer. That combination of physicality and versatility makes him an ideal fit for the defense. Elliss would also provide valuable flexibility for Indianapolis’ defensive schemes. That would allow the team to disguise blitzes and create pressure from unexpected angles.

S Jaquan Brisker

The acquisition of Sauce Gardner gave Indianapolis one of the league’s premier cornerbacks. However, the secondary still requires additional stability. Jaquan Brisker could provide exactly that.

He excels as a versatile safety capable of contributing both in coverage and near the line of scrimmage. For the Colts, his biggest value would come as a deep-field defender capable of preventing explosive plays. During the team’s late-season collapse, opposing offenses repeatedly attacked the middle of the field. A safety with Brisker’s instincts and range could help eliminate that vulnerability.

WR Gabe Davis

The Colts’ offense requires additional depth. The collapse following Jones’ injury exposed how thin Indianapolis’ offensive support structure can become under pressure. Signing wide receiver Gabe Davis would address that concern.

Davis is known for his physical playing style and ability to stretch defenses vertically. His size and strong hands make him a particularly effective red-zone target. More importantly, Davis thrives in high-pressure situations. His playoff performances earlier in his career demonstrated a knack for delivering big plays when they matter most. Adding him alongside Pierce would give Indianapolis a deeper and more balanced receiving group.

Finishing strong

The Colts’ 2025 season proved that Indianapolis has the talent to compete but not yet the depth to sustain success. Adding Trey Hendrickson could transform the pass rush. Kaden Elliss would energize the linebacker corps. Jaquan Brisker could stabilize the secondary. Gabe Davis would provide valuable offensive insurance.

Together, those moves would strengthen the Colts’ most vulnerable areas while supporting the core stars already on the roster. If Indianapolis wants to avoid another late-season collapse, this offseason must deliver the reinforcements needed to finish what they start.