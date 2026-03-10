For much of the past decade, the Miami Dolphins have flirted with relevance without ever fully breaking through. Now, after a turbulent 2025 campaign, the franchise finds itself embarking on a full-scale reset. A new leadership group, a new quarterback, and a dramatically reshaped roster signal the beginning of a different chapter in South Florida. Rebuilding in today’s NFL, though, requires smart, targeted roster additions.

As free agency unfolds, the Dolphins must identify players who can both stabilize the present and support the long-term vision of a younger, tougher football team. If Miami hopes to return to contention in the AFC, these four remaining free agents represent some of the most compelling targets available.

Wreckage of 2025

Before looking ahead, the Dolphins must confront the reality of what unfolded in 2025. Miami stumbled to a dismal 1-6 start, looking like a team that had completely lost its identity. A midseason surge briefly revived hope. The Dolphins rattled off five wins in six games. They climbed back into the fringe of the playoff race and reminded fans of the explosive potential the roster once possessed.

However, that momentum proved temporary. A decisive Week 15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers effectively ended Miami’s postseason hopes. It triggered a broader organizational reckoning. By the time the season concluded with a 7-10 record, the changes were inevitable.

Perhaps the most symbolic moment of the year came late in the season when Tua Tagovailoa was benched in favor of Quinn Ewers. That decision signaled the end of an era and confirmed that Miami was preparing for a new direction.

Difficult financial landscape

The Dolphins’ roster overhaul is complicated by a challenging financial situation. Despite the NFL salary cap rising to approximately $301.2 million, Miami’s books remain strained by the aftermath of several major roster decisions. The release of Tagovailoa alone leaves the team carrying roughly $42.9 million in dead money for the 2026 season.

However, Miami has also cleared space by parting ways with Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb. Those moves reflect a deliberate shift toward a younger, more financially sustainable roster model.

Even with those changes, Miami still faces several glaring needs. The offensive line remains inconsistent, the receiving corps lacks depth following Hill’s departure, and the defense requires reinforcements along the edge.

New era begins

Miami’s most significant move of the offseason came with the signing of quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with $45 million guaranteed. The deal reunites Willis with head coach Jeff Hafley and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Willis brings a dual-threat dimension that Miami’s offense has lacked in recent years. His mobility, arm strength, and improvisational ability offer the potential to reshape the Dolphins’ offensive identity.

The front office attempted to surround Willis with immediate help. Miami tried to pursue center Tyler Linderbaum and wide receiver Alec Pierce early in free agency but ultimately lost out on both players after the market exploded. Linderbaum reset the center market with a record contract from the Raiders, while Pierce signed a massive extension to remain with the Indianapolis Colts.

EDGE Joey Bosa

With several top edge rushers already off the board, Joey Bosa remains the most impactful defensive playmaker still available. Despite dealing with injuries, Bosa demonstrated in 2025 that he still possesses elite disruptive ability. His combination of strength, technique, and relentless motor makes him one of the league’s most dangerous pass rushers when healthy.

Adding him would immediately elevate the Dolphins’ ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Even as Miami rebuilds, maintaining a competitive defensive front remains critical.

WR Jauan Jennings

Replacing the production and influence of Tyreek Hill will not be easy. That said, Jauan Jennings could help stabilize the Dolphins’ receiving group. Jennings has earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s most reliable possession receivers. His ability to win contested catches and convert crucial third downs makes him an ideal chain-moving target. For Malik Willis, having a dependable intermediate receiver could be invaluable during his transition into Miami’s offense.

Jennings also brings physicality as a blocker in the run game, aligning perfectly with Miami’s goal of building a tougher offensive identity. Yes, he may not replicate Hill’s explosive speed. Still, Jennings offers the type of reliability and grit that can help sustain drives.

CB Tariq Woolen

The Dolphins’ secondary entered a period of uncertainty following the departure of Minkah Fitzpatrick. Tariq Woolen offers a fascinating solution. He possesses the physical traits of a true shutdown corner. His ability to disrupt passing lanes and recover against deep routes makes him a valuable asset in modern defensive schemes.

Sure, his development has included occasional inconsistencies. However, Woolen’s athletic ceiling remains extremely high. For Miami, investing in a young cornerback with elite traits could pay significant dividends.

OL Braden Smith

The most important investment Miami can make is protecting its new quarterback. Braden Smith represents a proven solution at right tackle. Over the past several seasons, Smith has established himself as one of the league’s most reliable offensive linemen.

For Willis to succeed, he must operate behind a functional protection unit. Adding a veteran tackle like Smith would help ensure that Miami’s offense can develop without constant pressure collapsing the pocket.

The next step

The Dolphins’ rebuild will not happen overnight. The 2026 offseason, though, represents a critical opportunity to accelerate the process.

Joey Bosa could anchor the defense. Jauan Jennings could bring toughness to the receiving corps. Tariq Woolen could become a long-term cornerstone in the secondary. Braden Smith could stabilize the offensive line. Combined with the arrival of Malik Willis, those additions would help Miami transition from a team searching for direction to one actively building toward a competitive future.