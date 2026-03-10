The UFC's road back for Conor McGregor has been anything but straightforward, and the latest development suggests the promotion explored at least one intriguing option before ultimately steering elsewhere. According to Ariel Helwani, the UFC brought up the name of rising welterweight contender Carlos Prates when discussing McGregor's potential return, and the Irishman was reportedly all in.

🚨 The UFC asked Conor McGregor about fighting Carlos Prates and he was down for it, per @arielhelwani 👀 “They did talk about Carlos Prates, that is true. And my understanding is [Conor] said ‘sure, let's go'. Then they went in a different direction.” pic.twitter.com/o2EstsMXdv — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 9, 2026

“They did talk about Carlos Prates, that is true,” Helwani revealed. “And my understanding is [Conor] said ‘sure, let's go'. Then they went in a different direction.”

It's a brief but telling report that raises as many questions as it answers. McGregor, 37, has not competed since suffering a brutal leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His return has been one of the most discussed and most delayed storylines in the sport, with every rumored opponent seeming to fall apart before anything reaches the contract stage.

Prates, meanwhile, has done everything in his power to make himself impossible to ignore. The Brazilian knockout artist has rattled off a series of devastating finishes inside the octagon, establishing himself as one of the most exciting fighters in the welterweight division. A fight with McGregor would have been a massive platform for the 30-year-old, offering the kind of mainstream exposure that can define a career overnight.

The fact that McGregor reportedly gave his blessing to the matchup makes the UFC's decision to pivot even more puzzling. Whether the promotion felt Prates wasn't the right narrative fit, was angling for a bigger-name opponent, or had behind-the-scenes complications factor in remains unclear. The UFC has not publicly addressed the exchange.

For McGregor, the willingness to take on Prates does signal something important, he's not necessarily avoiding tough matchups or shopping for an easy landing spot. Prates is a live, dangerous fighter with real finishing power, and agreeing to that fight wouldn't have been a soft return. It suggests McGregor, at least in that conversation, was prepared to step back into the fire.

The bigger picture here is that McGregor's comeback remains in limbo, with no official fight announced. Every leaked detail like this one only feeds the frustration of a fanbase that has been waiting years to see arguably the sport's biggest star compete again.

Until a contract is signed and a date is set, everything surrounding McGregor's return will remain exactly what it has been — compelling speculation.