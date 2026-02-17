Miami's 2026 offseason is already moving with the sense of urgency typically seen in late March, not mid-February.

That urgency is showing up in the tone of everything around the team. It looks like Miami is trying to decide, quickly, what the next version of the Dolphins is supposed to be, and which parts of the old version are worth carrying forward.

And they have a new head coach, Jeff Hafley, and roster changes are happening early, including the departure of edge rusher Bradley Chubb. This move provides flexibility but also creates a significant production gap on the defensive front.

The gap between sack totals is significant because it influences the defense's aggressiveness on third downs. If the defensive front struggles to get to the quarterback quickly, the secondary must cover for a longer period, which often leads to big plays by the opposing offense.

Below is a summary of notable first-round projections for the Dolphins’ 11th pick, along with a brief explanation of why each player is commonly associated with Miami in these early mock drafts.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com;

Jeremiah’s approach to team building focuses on the current roster and immediate needs. When quickly revitalizing a defense, it’s essential to start with coverage players who excel in one-on-one situations.

Delane fits this profile as a boundary cornerback, possessing the length and ball skills to compete against today’s larger, more athletic receivers. Jeremiah points out that Miami’s cornerback situation is thin enough that selecting the “best corner available” becomes a practical decision for the team, rather than just a luxury choice.

It’s also the type of move that protects you from having to shop in the veteran corner market later, where the prices are brutal, and the outcomes are unpredictable.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints;

This piece discusses the value of modern defensive utility. Styles possesses the attributes teams seek when implementing pressure schemes and complex coverage structures.

He combines the size and tackling ability of a linebacker with the agility and coverage skills of a defensive back. Crean characterizes Miami’s new era under Hafley as one that will use disguises and simulated pressure concepts. A hybrid defender like Styles gives a coordinator more options on third downs without the need for substitutions.

The appeal is how many problems one player can touch. A defender who can carry routes, close on quick throws, and still fit the run without getting washed makes the entire defense more flexible, especially when you’re trying to build a new identity quickly.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com;

Zierlein’s analysis presents a cornerback-heavy perspective, but it offers a slightly different take than Delane’s. McCoy projects as a highly competitive corner who excels in sticky coverage.

He can play through contact and maintain his position at the catch point, which is crucial in the AFC, where quarterbacks will repeatedly target any weak link in a defense. The main reason McCoy is consistently mentioned is straightforward: if Miami is serious about improving its defense, adding a potential CB1 talent is one of the quickest ways to influence weekly performance.

And it changes how you call games. If the staff believes it can trust an outside corner to survive in man concepts, it opens up pressure looks and disguise packages, the kind of stuff a new defensive regime wants to lean on early to establish credibility.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Eric Edholm, NFL.com;

Edholm approaches the offense in a way that goes beyond the typical choice of selecting a receiver just for fun. A first-round tight end selection often indicates that the drafter believes the offense needs a dependable presence in the middle of the field.

This player can effectively win on seam routes, create threats for play-action plays, and serve as a reliable target on third downs. If Miami’s quarterback situation remains uncertain, selecting a tight end can provide stability; this player can act as both a security blanket and a matchup challenge while also contributing to the run game with effective blocking.

Tight end is also one of those positions that helps your play caller avoid being predictable. It gives you formations that can be run-heavy or pass-heavy without substituting, and it forces defenses to pick how they want to match you, which is valuable when you’re trying to make the offense less fragile week-to-week.

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com;

The interior offensive line may not be glamorous, but selecting a player in this position can prevent your offense from collapsing in predictable ways. Frelund’s projection views Ioane as a key player for ensuring solid protection and consistency in the running game.

He is the type of lineman who helps a team avoid situations like second-and-long or third-and-eight. For a team looking to redefine its weekly identity, focusing on building more predictability up front makes a lot of sense as the direction for a first-round pick.

It also reduces the amount of “hero ball” required from the quarterback, whoever that ends up being in September. If the middle of the pocket is cleaner, the offense can live in the schedule, and suddenly, your playbook stops shrinking when the game gets tight.

Following the departures of veterans like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, reports indicate that the Dolphins may prefer to explore a trade for Tua Tagovailoa rather than allow the situation to linger into the spring. This adds further justification for why mock drafts are inclined to include those essential pieces.

The early draft direction for Miami can be summarized as follows: the goal is to increase team speed, make it more difficult for opponents to complete passes against them, and stop giving up leverage in the middle of the field.

This is why certain positions are consistently emphasized, and it explains why the Dolphins, picking at No. 11, are likely to play a crucial role in shaping the top half of Round 1.