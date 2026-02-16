The Miami Dolphins are in a state of flux currently. After firing head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami hired Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and has now released both Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb. But what will the ‘Fins do with polarizing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa?

Although they gave Tagovailoa a four-year, $212.4 million contract less than two years ago, the Dolphins' reported “preference” is to offload the Alabama product via trade this offseason.

“A cut is possible in the end. But that has been their preference,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“My understanding is new regime doesn’t want it to drag too long.”

Tagovailoa, who will turn 28 years old next month, has a cap hit of $56.3 million this coming season. If he is released before March 13, he will carry a dead cap of $99.2 million. That figure increases slightly to $102.2 million if the Dolphins were to wait to release him after March 13 and before June 1. A trade at any point before June 1 would mean a $45.2 million dead cap hit for Miami.

If he were released after June 1, the $99.2 million dead cap would be spread over the next two seasons, with $67.4 million and $31.8 million on the books in 2026 and 2027, respectively. A trade would ding the Dolphins just $13.4 million this season and $31.8 million next.

Either way, this is likely not how the Dolphins thought things would play out a few years ago when Tagovailoa led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards and stewarded Miami to an 11-6 record in 2023. An injury-affected season followed, during which Tagovailoa suffered his third diagnosed concussion in two years, which, in part, limited him to 11 games. Despite playing three more games than the year before, Tagovailoa's numbers took a major hit this past season; he threw for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and a career-high 15 interceptions in 14 games as the Dolphins missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Toward the end of the season, McDaniel benched Tagovailoa for seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers.

Tagovailoa has been with Miami since being drafted fifth overall by the franchise in 2020.