The Miami Dolphins have already made several important changes this offseason. Miami started off by firing Mike McDaniel and replacing him with Jeff Hafley at head coach. Now the Dolphins are entering a rebuilding mode that could make several veteran players into cut candidates. One of them is already packing their bags.

The Dolphins and edge rusher Bradley Chubb are parting ways, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Chubb logged 20 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and 117 tackles during two full seasons with the Dolphins. Now the 29-year-old pass rusher will enter free agency at the start of the new league year.

Chubb finished the 2025 season with eight-and-a-half sacks and was a top trade candidate at the deadline. In fact, Schultz reported that Chubb had three teams actively attempting to trade for him.

It should be no surprise that Miami ended up releasing Chubb.

The two-time Pro Bowler had a $31.2 million cap hit in 2026. The Dolphins will save $7.3 million in cap space this season and get an additional $18.65 million in cap savings in 2027.

Miami is already $17.42 million over the salary cap, which makes a cut like this an easy move.

This Chubb move could be one of several shoes about to drop for the Dolphins. The most obvious next step could be the release of veteran receiver Tyreek Hill.

There are a few factors that make Hill an easy cut candidate.

Hill is coming off a devastating knee injury that forced him to consider retirement. It is unclear when the 32-year-old receiver will be able to return during the 2026, if at all.

The combination of his injury history, age, and hefty contract should make him a cut candidate instead of a trade target.

Miami could save $22.89 million in cap space in 2026, plus $12.5 million in 2027, by simply cutting Hill.

There's also the Tua Tagovailoa of it all for the Dolphins to consider.

The 2026 offseason looks like it will be full of surprises for Dolphins fans.