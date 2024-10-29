NFL fans were left scratching their heads after there was no good goal-line shot of Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts' possible fumble as he entered the end zone against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just as Pitts scored, Bucs safety Antoine Winfield made a heckuva hustle play to knock the ball out. In response to the ensuing controversy and fallout, eight-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick took the NFL to task while on the Pat McAfee Show for not having a goal-line camera and more at every NFL stadium, as highlighted by SI's Albert Breer.

“I don't understand why this is such a problem. The camera could be clearly mounted on the side of the stadium on the goal-line just like we have in tennis. The goal line, the end line and the sidelines. Or just build it there somewhere. I can't imagine money is the problem. NFL's got plenty of money. Maybe we could have a car wash and raise some money if that's the problem.”

Sean Barie of Tampa's FOX 13 posted this video of him filming the game just off the goal line.

It does appear that Winfield forced a fumble before Pitts scored, but it's inconclusive.

NFL must enforce mandatory camera coverage rules for every stadium

Belichick continued to rant and make good points about what the NFL needs to do to resolve this situation.

“There's cameras that cover the entire stadium! Security cameras. If you dump a beer on somebody in row whatever, there'd be a camera that would see that, and they'd eject the fan out of the stadium for their behavior. I don't know why we can't get a camera on the goal line, the end line and the sidelines. It's really frustrating as a coach because you wanna know that on a play like this, you have a good chance to evaluate the play.”

Down 14-7, the Pitts touchdown that could have been overturned got the Falcons right back in the game. It would have been a huge momentum swing for the Bucs. Instead, Atlanta equalized the score, leading to a fast three-and-out for Tampa Bay on their next drive. The Falcons went down and scored a go-ahead touchdown with their next possession and never lost the lead, eventually winning 31-26.

Now, the Falcons hold a 5-3 record and the lead in the NFC North over the 4-4 Buccaneers. However, in his most recent NFL Power Rankings, ClutchPoints' Mike Johrendt has Tampa Bay at No. 7 and the Falcons at No. 13.