The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers are set to clash in Week 16 on Sunday. However, both teams added their starting center to the injury report just hours before game time. Both Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt and Panthers center Cade Mays are dealing with an illness and are listed as questionable, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That's not exactly what Kyler Murray and Bryce Young wanted to hear leading up to this game. It's never good to have to make a last-minute change on the offensive line, so these teams are hoping Froholdt and Mays will be able to give it a go.

Froholdt has started all 14 games for the Cardinals this season after he landed a contract extension in the offseason. He became a mainstay on Arizona's offensive line in 2023, starting in all 17 games last season. The Cardinals' offensive line has been solid in 2024 as the team competes for a NFC West title.

Arizona is 7-7 and facing essentially a must-win game. The Cardinals are a game behind both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in that competitive NFC West race. Arizona simply can't afford to lose to a 3-11 team.

Mays has started six out of nine games played this season for Carolina. He has been with the Panthers for his entire three-year career after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Panthers may just be playing out the string, but Young's resurgence after getting benched was a major talking point before a Week 15 disaster against the Dallas Cowboys. The young quarterback is hoping to get back on track after turning the ball over four times in the 30-14 defeat, with a pair of interceptions and lost fumbles to his name.

The Cardinals and Panthers will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.