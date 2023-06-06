After being released by the Arizona Cardinals, former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins gets an update regarding his free agency.

Hopkins, 29, is coming off a season in which he caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns. He has been one of the most consistent and productive wide receivers in the NFL over years with both the Cardinals and the Texans.

However, Hopkins is not in a hurry to sign a new contract. He is reportedly willing to wait until the start of training camp to see what the market looks like and to make sure he gets the best possible deal.

“It's going to be pretty robust,” Ian Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. “Maybe the Cowboys may not be interested, which actually makes sense. They added a veteran receiver, Brandon Cooks, early in the offseason. Kind of fills their spot there. There's going to be several, several other teams interested in DeAndre Hopkins, especially the really good playoff-caliber, Super Bowl contender-type teams.”

The Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams that have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Hopkins. All three teams would benefit from adding a top-rated receiver like Hopkins.

Hopkins is also expected to command a significant salary. He could potentially earn $25 million or more per year on his next contract.

“I would say [DeAndre Hopkins] is going to get real money,” said Rapoport. “We'll see if he's able to get what Odell Beckham Jr. got with the Ravens, but certainly, he's going to command a legit salary. Could he be the final piece? Certainly, that is a question the teams will want to answer, and that is why those kinds of teams are looking at him.”

Only time will tell what happens next with DeAndre Hopkins and his free agency.