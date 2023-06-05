During the 2023 NFL offseason, the Dallas Cowboys bolstered their receiving core with a trade for Brandin Cooks. The move gives Dak Prescott another solid pass-catcher along with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. But could they add to it even more with DeAndre Hopkins?

The answer to that question is a resounding “no” at the moment. Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones sounds like someone who will not be pursuing Hopkins, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Any interest that may have existed in bringing in the five-time Pro Bowler has been put to rest.

“He’s not on this team right now. We went down the road with Cooks,” said Jones, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We’re very comfortable with Cooks. We’re pleased with our receiving group.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared a similar message previously. By the looks of it, Dallas believes that it already has what it wants to become a stronger passing attack. Cooks doesn't offer the same upside Hopkins does but he has always been a very steady option. With Lamb emerging as a WR1, the need for Hopkins isn't super pressing for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys will hope that they have the talent to challenge the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Meanwhile, DeAndre Hopkins is still in the search for a new team after moving on from the Arizona Cardinals. He most likely will be heading to the Cleveland Browns, who could pair him with Amari Cooper for Deshaun Watson as they try to get back to the playoffs.