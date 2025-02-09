Doug Pederson knows both Super Bowl teams very well. The former NFL head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles also was a right hand man for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. The Super Bowl LII winner with Philly is one of the few coaches who know how both franchises tick.

So what separates Sunday's teams from the rest of the league? The now ex-Jacksonville Jaguars head coach unveiled the reasons Saturday, per Judy Battista of the NFL Network.

“I believe it's a cultural thing,” Pederson said. “Those teams have figured out how to win. That's an innate gift. It's bred into the fabric of Kansas City and Philadelphia. They know how to win regardless of who is at the helm.”

Pederson also coached in K.C.. He became Reid's offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2015. And that came before the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes. Pederson eventually accepted the Eagles' head coaching job in 2016.

Will Doug Pederson coach again?

Teams seeking a head coach never pursued Pederson as their first option.

Pederson captured one Super Bowl ring, again with Philly during the 2017 season. He's a respectable 69-69-1 overall as a coaching leader. Pederson even guided two different franchises to the postseason at both Philadelphia and Jacksonville.

However, things took a downturn since his epic '17 season. Philadelphia never surpassed the nine-win mark in the next three seasons. The Eagles never returned to the NFC title game since their Super Bowl run. Philly finished 4-11-1 in his final campaign there of 2020 before giving way to Nick Sirriani.

Pederson witnessed success early in Duval County. The Jaguars won the AFC South in his first season there of 2022. But like his final Eagles teams, Pederson never scaled past nine wins and his final Jacksonville team settled for four wins.

Multiple teams inquired about possibly adding him as an offensive coordinator, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Jan. 30. Most OC positions, though, have since gotten filled by new regimes.

If anything, the New Orleans Saints haven't formally named their newest head coach. That incoming HC will want his own play caller for the offense. Perhaps Pederson's name gets linked there following the big game.